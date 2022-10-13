Hometown Local
Lawyer Named to Represent Baseball Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

DALLAS and PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of SLOVAK BARON EMPEY MURPHY and PINKNEY is proud to announce that David Baron is handling all inquiries regarding Aaron Judge's record-breaking No. 62 home run ball.

Baron is representing Cory Youmans, who caught the historic home run ball hit on October 4, 2022 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and his wife Bri Amaranthus.

Baron is a founding partner of SBEMP Attorneys (www.SBEMP.com), headquartered in Southern California with offices in New York City and New Jersey.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawyer-named-to-represent-baseball-fan-who-caught-aaron-judges-62nd-home-run-301649107.html

SOURCE Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.