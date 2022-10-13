San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria To Speak At Homebuyers Fair

MAYOR WILL HOLD PRESS AVAILABILITY WITH THE MEDIA

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

Kevin Blackburn , Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

Martha Mosier , Berkshire Hathaway

Eric Johnson , CALHFA

Darren Huston , NAREB

Other experts

WHAT: In his speech, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will discuss his Housing Action Package aimed at expanding the supply of housing in the city. He will also laud the San Diego Housing Commission's first-time homebuyer and closing cost forgivable loan programs. Mayor Gloria will hold a press availability with the media . At the event, potential homeowners will learn more about the homebuying process and assistance programs for first-time homebuyers. A California Housing Finance Agency official will discuss the state's down payment assistance program. HUD officials will discuss federal programs available. The event is coordinated by Berkshire Hathaway, the Impact Council and NAREB San Diego. The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and Berkshire Hathaway are prime sponsors. There will also be a panel discussion with representatives from Bank of America, CiB Bank, Union Bank and US Bank. Representatives of the San Diego Housing Commission will speak.

WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022

9:00am to 12:30pm

WHERE: Balboa Park Club Ballroom

2150 Pan American Road West

San Diego, CA 92101

REGISTER: tinyurl.com/bhhscalfthb

MEDIA CONTACT: KEVIN BLACKBURN @ 510-377-8999

BLACKBUR@FHLBSF.COM

View original content:

SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco