Gotcha Covered opens new location in Tampa, Florida

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Parrish, Lakeland

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has added its 23rd location in Florida with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Parrish and Lakeland.

Corey and Kenyetta Parker are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of Parrish and Lakeland. (PRNewswire)

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Corey and Kenyetta Parker. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Parrish and Lakeland while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we are dedicated to creating an excellent end-to-end customer experience while providing products that are second to none," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We are confident in Corey and Kenyetta's ability to create tremendous value for the residents of Parrish and Lakeland while delivering a top-tier experience. The Tampa community is truly gaining an asset with this new location."

Corey Parker brings a unique background to the Gotcha Covered family. With a bachelor's degree in hospitality management, he has previous experience being a general manager and environmental service manager. In addition, he is also an Army veteran.

After many years of helping other companies grow and expand, the Parkers decided they wanted that for themselves. With the help of a franchise broker, they found Gotcha Covered.

"We did our homework and took a huge leap of faith," said Corey Parker. "Gotcha Covered came up, and it appeared to be a great opportunity for us to grow and expand. The experience has been exciting, and we are looking forward to a very good opportunity.

"Overall, we are excited to have a thriving business with hopes to expand with several outstanding staff members while providing the Tampa area with excellent end-to-end window treatment services."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Parrish and Lakeland, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/parrish-lakeland/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

