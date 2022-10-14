Upland Private Wealth Opts for Partnered Independence with Sanctuary Wealth

Former Edward Jones $170 million NextGen team is Sanctuary's first in Nebraska

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, further expands its network with the addition of Upland Private Wealth to the partnership. Formerly affiliated with Edward Jones and founded by Brandy Reichert, CFP®, the firm is based in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and serves a base of clients in Nebraska and Montana. It is Sanctuary's first partner in that state, and the second to join from Edward Jones.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"As we add another state to the Sanctuary network, it's especially gratifying to welcome Brandy Reichert who is such an outstanding next generation advisor. She's built a great practice by listening to and understanding her clients, and we look forward to helping her continue to grow her business," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "This has been an outstanding year for Sanctuary on so many levels. We've dramatically grown the number of advisors in the network and we expect the fourth quarter to be just as strong."

Prior to founding Upland Private Wealth, Brandy Reichert spent more than 12 years as a financial advisor with Edward Jones where she constructed personalized financial strategies designed to help clients achieve their unique financial goals, whether those be to grow their wealth, save for higher education, or plan a successful retirement. She has earned the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation and is a graduate of Montana State University-Bozeman with a degree in Business, Marketing, and Economics.

"For me, there is no greater joy than helping my clients find confidence and freedom in their financial futures, and it had become obvious to me that I would be best able to accomplish that by becoming an independent advisor," said Brandy Reichert, CFP®, Founder, Wealth Advisor, Upland Private Wealth. "By partnering with Sanctuary Wealth, I can build my own brand and run my business in the way that's best for my clients. Going forward, I'll have more tools at my disposal, including upgraded technology and a strong CIO partner, as well as support on compliance and other areas that don't touch my clients."

Brandy Reichert is the latest of a growing wave of next generation advisors who see Sanctuary Wealth as the firm of the future. She and her team will be working closely with Sanctuary's West Coast Regional Director Dylan Isaacs, himself a next gen leader, who was a key part of Upland Private Wealth's transition.

"Upland Private Wealth is a young firm with tremendous growth potential, and Brandy Reichert has already demonstrated that she has what it takes to succeed in this business," said Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth. "As a Sanctuary partner, she'll have access to everything on our continually expanding platform as well as crucial support in areas like technology, compliance, and investment selection. We'll be with her every step of the way, making sure she has the resources needed to grow her business both organically and inorganically."

To learn more about Upland Private Wealth, please visit www.uplandprivatewealth.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth