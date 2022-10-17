BHLDN Announces Launch of Exclusive Collection with Carly Cushnie

The collaboration marks BHLDN's first partnership with the esteemed designer

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHLDN, Anthropologie's thoughtfully curated wedding brand, announced today the launch of their exclusive collection with renowned designer Carly Cushnie.

The BHLDN x Carly Cushnie collaboration is an artful collection designed for the modern customer, exuding a mix of contemporary femininity that is both sensual and sophisticated. Comprised of bridal gowns, reception dresses, and occasion looks, the designer infused her eclectic style into every look. Through Carly's signature tailoring and flattering drapery, the pieces in this collection present the same luxury that she has continually offered her loyal fans.

"We're thrilled to partner with Carly on this collection, and to unveil these remarkable new styles to our BHLDN brides," says Lori Conley, BHLDN's General Merchandising Manager. "At BHLDN, we are continually looking for new and innovative ways to surprise, delight, and inspire our customers, and through this collaboration we are excited to offer fresh new silhouettes, incredible fabrics, and top-of-the-line quality. Each piece combines BHLDN's special touch with Carly's distinctive style, and the result is an elevated, sleek, soft bridal collection."

"I am ecstatic to partner with BHLDN to create this gorgeous collection for today's modern bride," says Carly. "I have always admired how BHLDN offers incredibly beautiful bridal and occasion dresses that have that one-of-a-kind feel, but at approachable prices. They have such a great understanding of their customer, and were incredibly supportive of my vision to create a collection of dresses to offer a variety of options for different types of weddings and events. I can't wait to see all the Carly Cushnie x BHLDN brides."

Styles in this exclusive collection include wedding gowns, occasion dresses, and a separates set; they will be sold exclusively at BHLDN boutiques nationwide and at Anthropologie.com beginning today. All pieces will be available in sizes 0 through 18, and are priced from $398 to $1,400.

About BHLDN

BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand, celebrates love with curated collections of distinctive bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, occasion looks, accessories, and more. Our imaginative designs and heirloom craftsmanship cater to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. With many styles in stock and ready to ship, we make it simple to complete your wedding wardrobe at a moment's notice. Our inclusively-sized plus collection and collaborations with designers like Jenny Yoo, Watters, Marchesa Notte, Sachin & Babi, Amsale, and Carly Cushnie bring exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. Shop with our stylists at 22 BHLDN locations and via virtual appointment, or discover the full collection at bhldn.com. Find us on social: Instagram | Pinterest | Facebook | Twitter

About Carly Cushnie

Carly Cushnie is a New York-based creative director and designer. With a refined yet eclectic style, Cushnie has established herself as an innovative force in the fashion and design worlds. Best known for her luxury women's ready-to-wear collection, CUSHNIE, her artful tailoring and feminine drapery became a celebrity favorite worn by many influential women including Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Ava Duvernay, Rihanna, and Ashley Graham. Today, her work spans a multitude of creative arts, from fine jewelry to fashion, interiors to performance. Cushnie has achieved numerous accolades including: winner of the Ecco Domani Award (2009); a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (2011); Forbes 30 under 30 (2017); and the first Black female nominee for the CFDA Swarovski Award (2013). In 2019, Carly Cushnie was appointed to the CFDA Board of Directors.

