First Financial Trust Names Susie Stalcup to Board of Directors

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A. has announced the election of Susie Stalcup to their Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Kirk W. Thaxton, Chairman, President & CEO of First Financial Trust.

"We are pleased to welcome Susie back to the First Financial Bank family," Thaxton said. "She developed an extensive and successful record throughout her career, and her background and experience will be an invaluable resource as we continue to grow."

Since 1991, Stalcup's career has been centered in higher education philanthropy, most recently serving as Vice Chancellor for Development and Alumni Relations at Vanderbilt University for 11 years, before retiring in 2020. She also was the Vice President of Development at Columbia University Medical Center for eight years, after holding the same position at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston the previous seven years. Stalcup got her start in philanthropy at Rice University. During her nearly 30 years in higher education, the universities she served exceeded $3 billion in combined giving.

Stalcup's appointment to the board is a return to First Financial Bank, where she worked as Senior Vice President from 1983-91. She began her career with Merrill Lynch in Oklahoma City in 1977.

Stalcup received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and is a Certified Financial Planner. Professional memberships include the Association of Fundraising Professionals; Association for Healthcare Philanthropy; Council for the Advancement of Secondary Education and CASE 50; National Committee on Planned Giving, where she served as a trustee and treasurer; and Planned Giving Society of Houston, serving at treasurer and president.

About First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A.

