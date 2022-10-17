Sanctuary Cannabis Opens Medical Dispensary in Jacksonville, Florida, the Company's Fourteenth in the State

APOPKA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its dispensary count well into the teens, Sanctuary Medicinals has rebranded its Florida operations to Sanctuary Cannabis. As such, Sanctuary Cannabis is proud to announce the opening of its fourteenth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Located on Beach Blvd at its intersection with I-295, Sanctuary Jacksonville will host its Grand Opening celebration on October 15. As the first operational Sanctuary dispensary in Duval County, Jacksonville brings the number of Sanctuary locations in Florida to fourteen.

"Jacksonville has been a highly anticipated municipality for us both internally and externally," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Cannabis. "Our patient base has grown significantly in 2022, and we've definitely heard their demands for us to enter the Jacksonville area."

Sanctuary Jacksonville is the company's first foray into Duval County and its northernmost Florida location to date. As part of the company's continued northward push after a string of openings on the southeast coast, Sanctuary has plans to open a second Jacksonville location before the end of the year. The existing Sanctuary Jacksonville is located to the southeast of Southside Estates and just two miles north of the University of North Florida campus.

"We are excited to begin providing the patients of Jacksonville with quality medical cannabis," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "Our Jacksonville opening is an important component of our expansion strategy as we strive to reach new patients in parts of the state where we didn't previously have physical locations," Dewar added.

A Grand Opening event will be held Saturday, October 15, and Sanctuary Jacksonville will keep its usual hours of operation from 9am to 8pm. All registered and first-time patients will receive a 50-percent discount. The company will also be providing food and entertainment for the celebration, beginning at 4:30pm and concluding at 7:30pm.

About Sanctuary Cannabis

Sanctuary Cannabis, DBA Sanctuary, is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

