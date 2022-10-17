Wingstop Gives Away "Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Year" at Various New York City Restaurants

The flavor-focused brand celebrates its growing NYC footprint and return of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich with exclusive giveaways to fans across the city, starting on October 18

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) – the rapidly-expanding flavor brand with nine restaurants across Manhattan alone – announced can't-miss giveaways at several locations across the New York City area today. The first 50 fans at various locations will receive "Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Year" in the form of a gift card.

The giveaway comes on the heels of Wingstop's entrance into the Chicken Sandwich game. When first launched in August, the sandwich was in such high demand that four weeks of supply sold out in a matter of days across the country. Now – with supply built up and proven consumer demand – Wingstop has brought their cooked-to-order, hand sauced-and-tossed Chicken Sandwich back to New York City with a craveable giveaway to lucky fans.

The first 50 fans in line at the following restaurants starting at 6 p.m. ET* on the dates below will receive the free sandwich giveaway:

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 86 Delancey St.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – 2665 Broadway – Grand Opening event

Thursday, Oct. 20 – 935 8 th Ave.

Friday, Oct. 21 – 80 Carmine St. – Grand Opening event

"Wingstop has one of the most loyal fanbases in the restaurant game, and we're ready to bolster this devoted fandom in NYC," said Donnie Upshaw, Wingstop's Chief People Officer and SVP of Corporate Restaurants. "We're serving up some serious flavor in the area and dialing up our brand swagger to match the fast moving, culture-driven city that's our backdrop. To get your hands on our flavorful Chicken Sandwiches for a full year, you don't want to miss this!"

The "Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Year" giveaway is granted in the form of $350 Wingstop gift cards – valued greater than the current dine-in price of one a la carte Chicken Sandwich, hand-sauced-and-tossed in the flavor of the fans' choosing, each week for a full year.**

Even if not among the first lucky 50, fans can find their new favorite Chicken Sandwich at Wingstop, offered in 12 bold, distinctive flavors on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app. The a la carte Wingstop Chicken Sandwich with a dip costs only $5.49, and fans craving the combo can get the sandwich and dip alongside hand-cut fries and a drink for just $7.99.

*No lineups before 2 p.m. ET on specified days. Limit one Wingstop gift card per guest.

**Price includes tax ($5.98/week), good for 52 weeks, excluding any gratuities and applicable delivery fees or charges. Restrictions apply. See location for full details.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,850 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of the brand's bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,858 as of June 25, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

