Birdy Grey Announces Liyan Shen as CFO

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdy Grey is proud to announce that Liyan Shen has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Liyan comes with more than a decade of experience in financial leadership, focused on high growth, disruptive businesses that better the world we live in.

Grace Lee, Founder and CEO of Birdy Grey, says, "To say we are thrilled to have Liyan onboard is an understatement. Liyan brings critical intellectual and financial knowledge to support Birdy's growth in our fast-evolving world. We couldn't be happier for the journey ahead."

Monica Ashauer, Co-Founder and COO of Birdy Grey, says, "We searched exhaustively to fill this critical role - Liyan stood out as an obvious choice for her track record, ability to think strategically, and strong cultural fit. Thrilled to partner with her for the next wave of growth!"

Liyan says, "My passions and love lie in growing brands that fit the needs of next generation consumers. This opportunity to partner with Grace and Monica is a dream come true. I can't wait to make Birdy Grey a household brand."

Liyan joins the company on the heels of a few major milestones, including Birdy Grey making Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list ranking #305. Grace Lee was also recently named Entrepreneur Media's 100 Women of Influence!

Welcome Liyan and we look forward to the road ahead!

Birdy Grey is a direct-to-consumer brand whose mission is to celebrate and elevate friendships during one of the most important milestones in a person's life: THE WEDDING.

Founded in 2017 by best friends Grace Lee (CEO & Founder) and Monica Ashauer (COO & Co-Founder), Birdy Grey offers affordable bridesmaid dresses under $100, and fun gifts and accessories for everyone in the bridal party. Brides and bridesmaids alike count on Birdy Grey for their most important day—so much so that we've dressed over half a million bridesmaids (and counting) in less than 5 years.

Featured as one of the Best Places To Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online by The Knot, Brides Magazine, PopSugar, Business Insider and more, Birdy Grey recently ranked #305 on Inc 5000's List of Fastest Growing US Companies 2022.

