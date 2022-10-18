CATL Signs Sole Battery Supply Agreement with Primergy Solar for the Monumental 690 MW Gemini Solar + Storage Project

NINGDE, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in new energy innovative technologies, announces today that it has entered a sole battery supply agreement with Primergy Solar LLC (Primergy), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale solar and storage, for the record breaking US$1.2 billion Gemini Solar+Storage Project outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once completed, Gemini will be one of the largest operational solar + storage projects in the U.S. with a 690 MWac/966 MWdc solar array and 1,416 MWh storage capability. Earlier this year, Primergy completed a comprehensive and detailed procurement process and selected several globally leading equipment suppliers and construction partners for the Gemini project.

Primergy designed an innovative DC coupled system for the Gemini project, which will maximize efficiency from the teaming of the solar array with the CATL storage system. CATL will supply Primergy Solar with EnerOne, a modular outdoor liquid cooling battery energy storage system that features long service life, high integration, and high degree of safety. With a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles, the LFP-based battery product will contribute to the safe and reliable operation of the Gemini project. Primergy selected the EnerOne solution for Gemini because it utilizes advanced lithium phosphate chemistry which meets Primergy's requirements for safe and reliable operations at its sites.

"CATL is a technology leader in the battery industry, and we are pleased to partner with them on the Gemini Project and showcase CATL's advanced EnerOne storage solution," said Ty Daul, Chief Executive Officer. "The future of our country's energy reliability and resiliency relies on the mass deployment of battery storage capacity that can supply consistent power back into the grid when it's needed most. Together with CATL, we are building a market leading and highly sophisticated battery storage system that can capture surplus solar power during the day and store it for use in the early evening after the sunsets in Nevada."

"With Primergy's industry-seasoned team, their in-house capability in development, construction and management of long-term assets and CATL's innovative battery technologies," said Tan Libin , vice president of CATL, "we believe our cooperation on the Gemini Solar Project will set a great example for large-scale electrochemical energy storage applications, thus promoting global drive towards carbon neutrality."

