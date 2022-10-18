Drake Plastics to Exhibit Developments in Machinable Products at K2022

CYPRESS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Plastics, a global supplier of machinable semi-finished high-performance plastics, will exhibit several unique products at K2022. The world's largest plastics industry expo is held in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 19 – 26.

"We serve high technology industries globally with our advanced polymer rod, plate and tube products, many developed by our R&D team," said Steve Quance, President of Drake Plastics. "Our growth in these materials has been strong not just in the U.S., but also in Europe and Asia. K2022 provides an ideal venue for current and prospective OEM and machining customers from all regions to meet our European and international team members and learn more about our capabilities," Quance added.

Drake Plastics will exhibit several unique products it developed and supplies worldwide. They include Seamless Tube, Drake PAI film, and the industry's largest diameter rod and thickest plate make from Torlon PAI and PEEK. Another development, Drake Premium rod, is processed under conditions that minimize internal stresses and imperfections known to cause rejects during machining.

U.S.-based Drake Plastics supports its international customers with sales and technical specialists in Europe and Asia, and its quality management system which is certified to the worldwide aerospace AS9100D (2016) and ISO 9001:2015 standards.

"Our international team will be at Drake Plastics' Booth 7.2 G28 for the duration of K2022. We look forward to seeing our current customers and introducing our capabilities to more OEMs and machining companies interested in high-performance plastics," Quance concluded.

About Drake Plastics:

Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from glass-reinforced Torlon® 5030 PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas company has since expanded its portfolio with machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, PEEK, PEK, PAEK, Ryton® PPS, Ultem® PEI and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include a unique range of sizes and configurations that have opened many new applications to these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplatics.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:

Cameron Yonts +1.281.255.6855

Marketing@Drakeplastics.com

View original content:

SOURCE Drake Plastics