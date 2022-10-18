Empower Brokerage Helps Agents Begin Insurance Careers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brokerage is a thriving independent brokerage agency committed to helping people begin insurance careers. Since 2014, Empower Brokerage has regularly scheduled free licensing classes for those looking to start a career in the insurance industry. The company endeavors to help future agents smoothly transition with its extensive two-day licensing classes. The online course teaches pertinent information about health insurance, life insurance, Medicare, ancillary benefits, annuities, and other types of health insurance. After attendees successfully pass an insurance licensing exam, they can join the Empower Brokerage team. Agents are given insurance training and provided leads to potential clients and other helpful tools to be successful.

Empower Brokerage is proud of the consistent 90 percent passing rate from licensing classes. On September 10 and 11, the licensing course welcomed 44 participants from Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Florida, New York, and Georgia.

Compliance Officer and Special Events Project Manager Sherri Miller says the licensing class has benefited many people as over 1,000 attendees participated over the last eight years. Miller points out that after the events of 2020, numerous individuals were left unemployed, and the licensing course gave people an opportunity to start a fulfilling new occupation. The 25-year Empower Brokerage employee has also seen retirees develop new careers after attending the company's licensing class.

Rio Grande Valley Regional Sales Director Matthew Huerta attended the course in person in 2020. The director is grateful he had the chance to join the Empower Brokerage team. "It has changed my life a lot. I was a college student looking for a career," said Huerta. "I've gained opportunities and met a lot of people. Doors have opened, and I'm part of a great team, so there are a lot of positive points." The regional sales director feels the class was instrumental in his prospering career. Huerta says the class instructor is very knowledgeable and shares educational material that helped him learn about insurance and prepared him to pass the insurance licensing exam.

With its headquarters in Southlake, Texas, Empower Brokerage features six office locations in Texas and employs agents from across all 50 states. The independent agency looks forward to continuing to assist people in building insurance careers with licensing classes scheduled throughout the year.

If you are interested in registering for a free licensing class with Empower Brokerage, please call (888) 539-1633 or register on the website. https://www.empowerbrokerage.com/new-agent-licensing/

