ENTREPRENEURIAL COUPLE BRINGING CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO THEIR LOUISIANA COMMUNITY WITH GRAND OPENING IN LAKE CHARLES

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year

to first 100 guests on Nov. 1-

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests . The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests may arrive early for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

Thursday, Nov. 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

Friday, Nov. 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

Saturday, Nov. 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.**

Long-time Louisiana residents, Cindy and Claiborne Self of CC Chick, LLC are new to Chicken Salad Chick but already have decades of experience owning close to 40 successful businesses over the years. The husband-and-wife team shares a sense of adventure that has sparked their entrepreneurial journey. In fact, they met while Cindy was a flight instructor at Northwestern State University, and her pilot's license gave them the freedom to develop businesses just a short plane ride away throughout Louisiana and the Southeast. It was their first Waxing The City location that brought them to Lake Charles, where they are now expanding into Chicken Salad Chick ownership as well. This pair loves the challenge of starting a new business and knows a great fit for the community when they see it.

"Through all of the retail stores we've owned and property investments we've made over the years, it was opening our salons that showed us the joy of interacting with our customers and providing a service that they really appreciate," said Cindy Self, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles. "We recognize the same opportunity with Chicken Salad Chick to spread joy and enrich lives by serving our guests freshly prepared food that will nourish and bring family and friends together. The Lake Charles community has been very supportive of us, and we look forward to giving them a new dining option we know they are going to love."

Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to get checked in and secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Not eligible in the drive thru. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickLakeCharlesLA/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

