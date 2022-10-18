Flutterwave appoints Marshall Lux, Former Chief Risk Officer at JPMorgan Chase, as Senior Advisor

Marshall brings 30 years of experience from BCG, JP Morgan Chase and Mckinsey.

Marshall's expertise will be instrumental in helping Flutterwave continue to meet global risk management and compliance standards for merchants and partners as the business scales.

Following its Series D funding in February 2022 , which valued the company at over $3 billion , Flutterwave continues to expand globally as Africa shifts to digital solutions for cross-border payments.

Marshall's appointment as Senior Advisor follows other significant additions as the company continues to pursue aspirations to scale across the globe.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, announced the appointment of Marshall Lux, former JP Morgan Chase Chief Risk Officer of all consumer products, BCG and McKinsey Senior Partner, as Senior Advisor. He has extensive experience in model building, stress testing, portfolio management and optimization, line setting and increases, fraud, regulation, cyber, operations risk, and the like.

Marshall brings a breadth of experience from over 30 years in financial services. At McKinsey, he served financial service clients across a variety of subsectors and led the firm's Risk, Technology and Private Equity practices. After McKinsey, he served as Chief Risk Officer for all consumer products globally at JP Morgan Chase including mortgages, credit cards, student loans, auto loans and small business loans. He also helped build McKinsey's Risk Management Practice.

Most recently, Marshall was a Senior Partner at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he is currently an active Senior Advisor. He has worked on risk improvement programs for leading banks in the US and globally. He often sits or chairs the Risk Committees of Boards he sits on.

Marshall will advise across Flutterwave's businesses, with an emphasis on global risk management, compliance and security-related areas.

Commenting on the new appointment, Olugbenga GB Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave said:

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to draw upon Marshall's decades of world-class experience from companies such as JP Morgan Chase, BCG and McKinsey. Robust risk management and compliance requirements has always been (and continues to be) our highest priority as we scale the business."

Commenting on his appointment, Marshall Lux said:

"I am thrilled to be advising Flutterwave. They are clearly a winner and an important company in the African payments ecosystem. I look forward to working with the ever growing team, which is attracting world class talent."

Marshall sits on several private equity boards and advises companies ranging from consumer credit, wealth, insurance, and cybersecurity. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Princeton University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker and Ford Scholar.

Marshall's appointment follows other additions to Flutterwave's Executive Team including Oneal Bhambani (Flutterwave CFO and former American Express executive) and Gurbhej Dhillon, (Flutterwave CTO and former Goldman Sachs Managing Director.)

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 200M transactions worth over USD $16B to date and serves more than 1,000,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company's key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave, etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

