Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association Completes Rebrand, Now Livermore Valley Wine Community

The new name reflects the award-winning wine region's personal approach to crafting wines and welcoming guests to their 44 wineries

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association , which is dedicated to the advancement, protection and promotion of the region's quality wines, vineyards and experiences, announced today that they have rebranded to Livermore Valley Wine Community. The group's collective decision for a new name and look was made to better reflect the community of growers and vintners in Livermore Valley and their dedication to being a destination that intersects incredible wines with family-style hospitality.

"It is not unusual to come to Livermore Valley Wine Community and find the winemakers behind the tasting room bar," said Brandi Lombardi, Interim Executive Director for the Livermore Valley Wine Community. "We wanted our new branding to reflect the personal, friendly nature of our vintners and tasting rooms as well as their commitment to be a world class wine region."

The Livermore Valley Wine Community underwent the rebrand after the region was awarded the designation of Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District. The new logo highlights both the vintners and growers as well as the official founding year of 1880. The color palette evokes the natural colors that are present in the vineyards.

Livermore Valley captured America's first international gold medal for wine in 1889 at the Paris Exposition, putting the state of California on the world wine map. One of California's oldest wine regions, it is just 35 miles east of San Francisco and features 44 wineries . In addition to the wineries themselves, Livermore Valley Wine Country puts on events throughout the year that provide another reason to visit the region. Some of the events include Taste Our Terroir, Winery of the Week, and Holidays in the Vineyards, among others.

For more information about Livermore Valley Wine Community and their wineries, visit www.lvwine.org .

ABOUT LIVERMORE VALLEY WINE COMMUNITY

The Livermore Valley Wine Community is a 501(c)6 organization that supports the wineries, growers and members in the Livermore Valley American Viticultural Area through educational and marketing programs. For more information, please visit www.lvwine.org .

