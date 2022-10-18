Plenty of Fish Is Showing Singles The Best Dicks

Dating App Builds Gallery of Dicks to Support a Respectful Singles Community, and Encourage Men To Send Appropriate Pics

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenty of Fish , the most welcoming dating app for singles, today announced a brand refresh and the launch of a new global marketing campaign, ' The Gallery of Dick Pics ,' designed to highlight what constitutes an appropriate "dick" pic. The SFW (safe for work) virtual gallery features photographs of guys named Richard, Richie, or Dick, i.e. "Dicks" - of all shapes and sizes. Because, as women know all too well, these full-faced photos are the only acceptable form of unsolicited "dick" pics that should be shared among daters getting to know each other.

New campaign from Plenty of Fish aims to make dating better and more welcoming, encourages men to send better dick pics

"At Plenty of Fish, we want a dating community that is respected and respectful," said Christina Kozloff, Chief Marketing Officer, Plenty of Fish. "Sending unsolicited nudes is offensive and categorically wrong. While we ban photo sharing on our app and encourage members to report anyone who violates our policies off-app, we want to address this issue directly. As a result, we are launching this campaign to promote healthier ways for daters to interact so that unwanted photos are never sent in the first place."

Fifty-six percent of singles dating today report that they've received unsolicited nudes, even though they find them disrespectful and offensive.1 Fifty percent of men say they believe sending nudes means they will receive sexual pictures in return, highlighting a major disconnect among daters today. By replacing the dicks that women don't want to view with photos of men named Dick, the campaign aims to educate and remind singles that unsolicited nudes are never ok. As a nod to this disconnect, 'The Gallery of Dick Pics' microsite is arranged featuring groups of hairy Dicks, big Dicks, and more.

The campaign is supported by connected TV, social and digital. Influencers will also promote the gallery by facilitating conversations around how online dating can be better.

In tandem with 'The Gallery of Dick Pics' campaign, Plenty of Fish has introduced a brand refresh featuring a new logo, updated app design as well as new in-app features. The new branding swaps fuschia, turquoise and navy, for salmon, black and white - which pops on cell phones and in app stores. Additionally, the website, app UI and UX have been refreshed and improved to enhance the user experience. Plenty of Fish also unveiled a new tagline, "How Dating Should Be, " which articulates the app's friendlier, more welcoming experience

"Dating has rapidly changed over the past few years," said Mitra Shaad, Director of Marketing, Plenty of Fish. "To ensure that the Plenty of Fish experience aligns with evolving dating trends and preferences, we're focused on introducing new and fun features like live streaming to make dating better and more inviting."

The "Gallery of Dick Pics" campaign creative and media strategy was developed by One Twenty Three West, the rebrand design was executed by creative agency Mrs. & Mr., and PR efforts for the campaign will be led by Plenty of Fish's PR agency of record, Crafted Communications.

1 Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Plenty of Fish from September 19 to September 22, 2022, with a panel of 2,000 single or casually dating Gen Z and millennial Americans.

About Plenty of Fish:

Plenty of Fish is a dating app for singles who believe in a more laid-back approach to dating, one where they get to know the heart of someone. Our mission is to connect the most singles by building low-pressure experiences where the right people take notice. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish prioritizes creating an authentic, welcoming environment that allows real singles to discover what they're looking for - and simply date better! Plenty of Fish was the first dating app to ban "face filters" in all profile pics, and the first Match Group dating app to introduce live streaming. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, and is one of the largest global online dating companies, available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries.

