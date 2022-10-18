Raistone, Quartix partner to address financial gaps faced by manufacturing & distribution companies

NEW YORK , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raistone today announced it has entered a new supply chain finance partnership with Quartix to provide out-of-the-box digital cash flow opportunities to mid-market companies that have long been deprived adequate innovative funding solutions from banks and legacy financial institutions.

Quartix and Raistone partnership combine fintech, efficient capital to offer new financial tools to mid-market clients.

Quartix and Raistone have partnered to combine cutting-edge financial technology and efficient capital to offer new financial tools to mid-market manufacturing and distribution clients, enabling them to access cash and support their supply chain amid a turbulent economic environment. By leveraging supply chain finance programs made possible through Raistone and its network of investors, clients using the Quartix trade-finance platform have unparalleled access to non-debt capital solutions that were previously only available to Fortune 1000 giants.

Supply chain finance enables companies to retain cash on hand for longer periods of time by extending payment terms with vendors without adverse effect on their supply chain. By using this established solution, companies are able to lower their cash conversion cycle and unlock cash from their supply chain to improve their financial position so they can hire new personnel, buy more product, expand their business, make acquisitions, and much more.

"With inflation skyrocketing and interest rates following in lockstep, it's more important than ever for businesses to improve efficiency and reduce waste, including on their balance sheet," said Dave Skirzenski, CEO of Raistone. "We at Raistone are proud to align with Quartix to help mid-market companies unlock the potential of their payables, at a time when those businesses need it most."

"The great majority of US financial institutions cannot offer supply chain finance to their mid-market clients due to the need for specialized technology and operational capabilities", said Dror Polak, CEO of Quartix. "By partnering with Raistone we can help unlock the benefits of supply chain finance to more and more mid-market manufacturers and distributors with credit facilities that we expect to reach $20 million and beyond."

For more information, please visit raistone.com/quartix/

About Raistone

Raistone was born with the vision of equalizing access to working capital and meeting the demand for financing on a global scale. A world-leading fintech collaboratively owned by a full-service broker dealer, $30 billion family office, a $900 billion wealth manager, and an international bank, Raistone enables the financing of billions of dollars in transactions every year. Its best-in-class technology coupled with unparalleled access to institutional capital extends financing to companies of all sizes, fully integrated with the same software platforms they already use. Raistone works to ensure that all businesses have access to their money, on their terms. For further information, visit raistone.com.

About Quartix

Founded in 2017 and based in Charlotte, NC with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Quartix's (www.GoQuartix.com) allows financial institutions to offer innovative digital specialty finance products to their mid-market clients, without investing in technology or operational headcount. Financial institutions that use Quartix increase wallet share vis-à-vis their commercial clients, capture higher than average risk-adjusted returns and offer a differentiated suite of trade-finance products to their commercial clients.

