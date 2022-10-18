RMO EXPANDS CALIFORNIA REACH, LAUNCHES NORTHERN CALIFORNIA OFFICE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National estate dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced its expansion into northern California with the opening of its Walnut Creek, California office. Led by Founding Partner Scott Rahn and Senior Attorney Valerie Kraml, the firm's first Bay Area office will provide the same "better results sooner for less legal spend" for which the firm is known to beneficiaries, heirs, executors, trustees and families embroiled in probate and estate conflicts.

"We have long-standing, strong local ties in Northern California and have been looking for some time for the right person and opportunity to be able to serve the Bay Area, and now with Valerie and a Walnut Creek office we look forward to being able to help even more people find relief from their estate dispute in ways that not only add to their bottom line but to their peace of mind," said Rahn.

Having worked as both a volunteer attorney and investigator for the Marin County Public Defender's office, Kraml brings extensive litigation prowess and trial experience to her probate litigation practice, which focuses on representing beneficiaries, and professional and corporate fiduciaries in contested trust, estate, and conservatorship matters. Kraml attended Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, where she who awarded the Pro Bono Public Service Award for Outstanding Achievement. While at Hastings, she served as the development editor for the Hastings International and Comparative Law Review.

This year Rahn again was ranked by Chambers and Partners and recognized as a "Trailblazer" by the American Lawyer, in addition to be named by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Rahn earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and his BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people, RMO collaborates closely with clients to help them resolve their estate disputes and contested conservatorships so they can move on with their lives, whether pursuing or defending claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute. Their advice and counsel includes prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse. Known for in-depth financial investigations and deftly handling intra-family dynamics and decades-long family friction, RMO has extensive experience in courts, arbitration, mediation and dispute resolution forums across California as well as in key retirement centers in the United States and through strategic partnerships in international locations.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

