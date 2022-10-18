Solace Power Appoints New Board Member

Dietmar Wennemer brings strategic innovation expertise to Solace board

MOUNT PEARL, NL, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Solace Power Inc. ("Solace Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in high-performance, leading-edge wireless power technology, has recently appointed a new member to their Board of Directors. The company was pleased to announce the appointment of Dietmar Wennemer after their Annual General Meeting last month.

Solace Power has also re-appointed four board members: Neil Chaulk, CEO of Solace Power, Michael Dudzik, VP of Science and Technology at Lockheed Martin, Ross Finlay, Vice Chair of the Angel Resource Institute, and Gordon Conlin.

Dietmar Wennemer is the CEO of Virtek Vision International, a market leader in laser projection and quality inspection solutions. He is a strategic business leader who has helped drive innovation-led growth at a number of influential tech companies across Europe and North America, including Blackberry, Siemens, and Aeryon Labs.

"It is a pleasure to have Dietmar join our Board of Directors. Dietmar's strong technical background, market knowledge and leadership experience are assets that we will benefit from immediately. As Solace transitions to a production focus, Dietmar's extensive experience in this area will be a key element of ensuring success" says Neil Chaulk, the CEO of Solace Power.

"I am excited to join Solace Board of Directors as I believe in the importance and the convenience that wireless charging and data transmission will provide to our society today and in the future. Environmental changes are demanding the use of this technology and it will change the way we recharge and use electric energy in the years to come," commented Dietmar Wennemer about his appointment to the Solace Board.

For more details on Dietmar Wennemer , read below his bio.

Born in Germany, Wennemer studied Mechanical Engineering at the South Westphalia University of Applied Sciences. With nearly three decades of experience, Dietmar Wennemer is a strategic business leader who has helped drive innovation-led growth at a number of influential tech companies in Europe and North America. Prior to Virtek Vision International, Wennemer served as President and COO of Patriot One Technologies Inc. where he spearheaded the launch of new generation AI-powered security systems. Before that, he held the role of Chief Product Officer for Aeryon Labs Inc., a leading developer of high-performance unmanned aerial systems for the global military, public safety, and critical infrastructure markets. During his tenure as the Senior Vice President of Product Development at Blackberry, he developed and launched major product families in over 150 countries and across four hundred carriers. His portfolio also includes senior management roles at Siemens.

Wennemer is a distinguished strategic business leader with solid innovation, technology, fintech and security background. Building and inventing have been his lifelong passions.

About Solace Power

Solace Power is a leading developer of intelligent wireless power-based solutions featuring proximity sensing and data. Our patented technology provides industrial-grade, decoupled power for a world of new, previously unachievable applications across automotive, defence, industrial automation, and telecommunications. Solace Power is proud to have won the Boeing Silver Level Performance Excellence Award and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™/Companies-to-Watch.

To learn more about Solace's wireless power solutions, please visit www.solace.ca.

SOURCE Solace Power