THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE FROME

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FROME is bringing real dating back.

After a successful launch in Los Angeles, the new dating and social networking app First Round's On Me (FROME) returns to New York City, where the idea originated, with a month-long series of launch events.

The app, which is designed to ensure users meet in person, is inspired by a time when people met organically instead of primarily on dating apps. With FROME, users get off their phones and together in real life.

"I'm proud to help people connect and stop relying only on technology," says Founder & CEO Joe Feminella, who was inspired to design FROME after spending years on dating apps that rarely resulted in a genuine experience. "The dating-app world is saturated, yet it consistently leaves people unsatisfied. The more time I spent swiping, the more I realized it wasn't an effective way to make a real connection."

FROME is hosting pop-up events with partners throughout Manhattan in October, which began on 10/7 with the exciting new brand Sugar Wood. These events will build up to the official NYC launch party on Nov. 4 at 214 Lafayette. Follow @firstroundsonme for info on all the events.

How FROME works:

After creating their profile, users select "Available Today," indicating they're available that day, or "Available This Week," indicating they're available throughout the week.

Once users see someone they're interested in, they send a date request with a specific date, time, and location. If the recipient accepts, it's a date (maximum one date per day, Romeo!).

Six hours before the date, a chat is available, giving users time to break the ice before meeting in person but not too much time where they turn into pen pals.

With collaborations at some of the hottest bars, coffee shops and restaurants, FROME helps users find the perfect date spot and alleviate the stress of where to go.

After raising an initial seed round of $1 million, Feminella and the FROME team unveiled the app at LA hotspots including ChaCha Match, DrinkBev, Bravo Toast and Rocco's. The LA launch was deemed LA's party of the week by LA GUESTLIST. As a native New Yorker, Feminella wanted to launch the app in the city that inspired it.

"FROME is built for everywhere, but especially NYC. New Yorkers are bold, confident, and comfortable meeting in person. With so many single people in a condensed area, I can't wait for our users to experience the app here," says Feminella.

For more information about FROME, please visit firstroundsonme.co and follow @firstroundsonme on social media. Available on IOS and Android.

