Thorne HealthTech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN ), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 09, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the call will be available on the investors section of the company's website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing +1 844 200 6205 for U.S. callers, or +1 929 526 1599 for international callers. The access code for the live call is 701723. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call which can be accessed by dialing +1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or + 1 929 458 6194 (International). The access code for the replay is 356185.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

