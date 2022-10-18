VORSHEER INC Announces Reg CF Investment Opportunity on Start Engine!

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VORSHEER INC is very proud to announce our Reg CF crowdfunding campaign is now live on Start Engine. Many know VORSHEER as an outstanding RV manufacturer, and our Start Engine campaign page provides a more detailed rundown of our mission and business plans going forward.

Equity crowdfunding is changing the investment landscape...VORSHEER INC is inviting investments from the public.

Some will be familiar with crowdfunding but not equity crowdfunding. Equity crowdfunding is revolutionizing the investment landscape and gives companies an opportunity to raise capital by inviting investments from the public.

VORSHEER INC has been manufacturing small, environmentally friendly RV camp trailers since 2018 with positive growth every year. "We're ready to take this to a new level," said Steve McCloud, CEO of VORSHEER INC, "we believe we can do for the RV industry what companies like Tesla have done for the automotive industry." Reg CF crowdfunding can help pave the way for this exciting growth.

What does the future hold for VORSHEER INC? We just released the XCT, a new model trailer that is almost entirely made from synthetics, a move to help the environment by reducing wood use in construction. This ultra-modern trailer functions for recreation, but also serves as an emergency preparation resource in the event of an evacuation, power grid failure, or natural disaster. This trailer can provide shelter, food prep, water storage, a heated cabin, and an available power system that can even power your home in a grid down event. Due to its lightweight design, this new trailer can be pulled by smaller, more fuel efficient vehicles and many EV's.

We believe this trailer is a powerful step forward from outdated designs, and a Reg CF investment infusion can really supercharge its production and distribution.

According to Krishan Arora with Forbes, "This avenue of fundraising is a complete game-changer for early-stage businesses" by "taping into the power of the crowd." This exciting new investing model is "here for entrepreneurs who, until now, did not have a viable fundraising option."

We're proud to be a part of this investing revolution. Visit our campaign today where you'll find information on our business and growth plan, financials, investor benefits, and more! https://www.startengine.com/vorsheer

VORSHEER

www.vorsheer.com

Contact: Mark Mauzy

221 W 900 N, Suite 1

Springville, UT 84663

Phone: (385)-685-5037

Email: markm@vorsheer.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vorsheer