2023 Clio Cloud Conference Location Announced

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Clio, the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, announced that the 11th annual Clio Cloud Conference will return to Nashville, Tennessee in 2023. The conference will once again be hosted at the renowned Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, located near the Grand Ole Opry in the heart of music city.

The 11th annual Clio Cloud Conference returns to the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee (CNW Group/Clio) (PRNewswire)

Recognized as the most impactful and inspirational conference in the legal industry, The Clio Cloud Conference programs industry-leading keynotes, CLE-eligible sessions and workshops, networking opportunities, one-on-one time with Clio's product and support teams, epic entertainment, prestigious award presentations, and more. Clio will announce next year's program lineup and release the conference agenda in the coming months.

"Legal professionals come to ClioCon every year to be inspired, find new ways of evolving their practice, and to network with thousands of others who are ready to dig in on some of the industry's most pressing challenges," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "We hear from attendees about that spark—that one moment that changes how they approach their work for the better. In 2023 we will continue to deliver those moments throughout our world-class conference program."

A record number of attendees flocked to Nashville, Tennessee for the 2022 Clio Cloud Conference, which also included a virtual component for attendees around the world. Over 2,000 in-person and 1,000 virtual participants attended the event this year. With a surge in early passes sold following this year's conference, the company anticipates record-breaking attendance again in 2023.

"It was energizing to see thousands of legal professionals return to the in-person Clio Cloud Conference in 2022," continued Newton. "There's immense value in the connections and conversations taking place amongst legal professionals, technology innovators, media, influencers, and our amazing keynotes. We can't wait to host again in Nashville for our eleventh ClioCon, and to see more of the industry's great success stories and partnerships develop at our conference."

To ensure those without the means to attend the Clio Cloud Conference are able to participate, Clio will once again offer the Clio Cloud Access Grant . Members of underrepresented groups within the legal community are encouraged to complete the online application early while quantities last. This includes, but is not limited to: law students or new graduates just starting their careers, legal communities whose members come from minority groups, those who work for nonprofits or educational institutions with limited resources, and those who may not have the means to purchase a pass this year.

Passes are available for $399 until January 19, 2023 when prices will increase. To purchase individual or group passes, visit www.cliocloudconference.com. Passes are fully refundable until July 20, 2023.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products— Clio Manage , Clio Grow , and Lawyaw —to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

