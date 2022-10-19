Curriculum Associates Launches Magnetic Reading™ Foundations for K-2, Expanding the Magnetic Reading Program to Support Grade-Level Success for K-5 Students

Rooted in the Science of Reading research, the expanded K–5 Magnetic Reading program helps teachers support grade-level success for all readers

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates recently expanded Magnetic Reading K–5 with the launch of Magnetic Reading Foundations for Grades K–2. This new program, along with the recently released Magnetic Reading for Grades 3–5, form an intuitive, systematic approach to instruction with rich, engaging texts that draw students to the center of learning.

(PRNewsfoto/Curriculum Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Magnetic Reading is built specifically and intentionally for the ages and stages of all students to ensure they get the right support succeeding as a grade-level reader: a focus on the building blocks of reading for the youngest learners and an emphasis on comprehension and gaining insight into the world for older students.

Magnetic Reading Foundations provides teachers with the resources needed to deliver explicit, systematic foundational skills instruction. Rooted in the Science of Reading, the program uses research-based routines and engaging decodable texts to support students' reading development.

"Foundational reading skills are needed for reading success, yet these skills are something many young learners struggle with if they don't have the right supports," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Magnetic Reading Foundations equips teachers with these much-needed supports as they help today's young learners develop their skills, accelerate toward grade-level mastery and, ultimately, become confident and fluent readers."

Magnetic Reading Foundations helps students master foundational skills—such as phonological awareness, fluency, and high-frequency words—using explicit instructional routines and a systematic scope and sequence that enables them to become fluent readers. The program provides high-interest fiction and nonfiction decodable texts, including ones about animals and the atmosphere, to engage students and help them make real-world connections. All of the age-appropriate learning opportunities and grade-level materials are specifically designed to help ensure all students have access to the right content at the right time.

The learning continues with Magnetic Reading for Grades 3–5, through which students focus on reading comprehension skills and gaining insight into the world through stories. This research-based program works seamlessly with i-Ready® Assessment, which provides data-driven insights about each student's skill level. Using the data from i-Ready Diagnostic, as well as Magnetic Reading's Grade-Level Scaffolding report, teachers are able to craft a success plan for each student, student group, or strategic pairing.

Similar to Magnetic Reading Foundations, each unit within Magnetic Reading focuses on engaging, interrelated texts and Focus Questions to guide learning. As students continue to read in Magnetic Reading, they develop their store of knowledge, connect knowledge to new culturally responsive texts, and develop their grade-level reading comprehension skills, all while exploring a wide range of topics and ideas. To do this work, Curriculum Associates partnered with the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education to ensure that each Magnetic Reading unit comprises texts that effectively build knowledge in critical areas.

Built using the Universal Design for Learning Guidelines, Magnetic Reading also notably helps all students engage with high-quality, grade-level texts. As part of this, the program features three types of scaffolds: resources for pre-teaching, embedded supports for students, and formative assessment opportunities. Strategic supports for English Learners are additionally embedded throughout the reading.

The program comes with a Teacher's Guide that includes the standards-aligned curriculum, content roadmap, scaffolded activities, and assessments; Student Books with the scaffolded supports and grade-level lessons and content; and access to the online Teacher Toolbox with a digital collection of lessons, activities, and instructional supports.

To learn more about Magnetic Reading K–5 and to view sample lessons, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Magnetic-Reading.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler KEH Communications Curriculum Associates (410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066 Kati@kehcomm.com CFixler@cainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC