KAWASAKI ENGINES UNVEILS EVO, THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN ENGINES

The latest in performance excellence from Kawasaki Engines, EVO engines offer increased power density and greater fuel efficiency.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines has unveiled a new line of engines at Equip Exposition 2022: EVO, the next evolution for Kawasaki Engines, an electronic fuel-injected (EFI) engine that offers increased power density and improved fuel efficiency.

The latest development in performance excellence, EVO engines are manufactured at the Kawasaki Engines facility in Maryville, Missouri. EVO's increased power density and greater efficiency are the result of enhanced intake and a technologically advanced throttle control system. Combined with fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, EVO has been developed to meet the needs of today's lawn and landscape professionals.

Kawasaki EFI integrates a cutting-edge electronic throttle control and an advanced electronic control unit to continuously match mower engine power to cutting load and ground speed. Blades maintain maximum cutting performance through heavy turf, tall grass and up hills.

EVO engines include the following features:

Intake efficiency - The compact layout allows for a more direct air path and flow area has also been increased. The shorter path and larger area result in enhanced intake efficiency, which delivers higher performance and improved fuel economy.

New cylinder head design - Developed for high-powered performance, the new FX EVO features cylinder heads with intake and exhaust ports optimized for maximum efficiency and improved flow. The low-pressure casting technology results in high strength, temperature-resistant heads.

3-valve cylinder head - Each FX EVO engine's cylinder head features three valves, two intake and one exhaust, with increased diameters. Benefits include increased efficiency, improved combustion and reduced exhaust emissions by helping the engine breathe easier.

Pent-roof combustion chamber - The optimized combustion chamber design features a pent-roof construction and three valves that generate a stronger tumble flow. Stronger tumble flow encourages better flame propagation, which improves combustion. Results are better fuel economy and lower emissions.

Oversized inspection cover - In direct response to customer demand, the size of the inspection covers and clean-out ports on the new FX EVO are dramatically increased for enhanced ease of maintenance. This enlarged structure allows for more efficient grass removal from around the cylinder head and cooling fins, and allows access to the intake manifold and fuel injectors without removing the fan housing.

Larger oil fill - Designed for quick and convenient oil changes, the FX EVO engine's dipstick and fill tube have been increased in diameter compared with the FX850V EFI, while the cap features a quarter-turn design.

Cyclone air filtration - An important element of each FX EVO, the proven multi-stage FX air filtration system provides the engine with clean, filtered air by swirling heavy grass, dust and debris away from the filter and other crucial engine components.

SAE-certified horsepower – as with all Kawasaki Engines, Certified Critical Power™ engines deliver a minimum of 98% of rated horsepower.

"Our new EVO line of engines represents the latest in trusted, efficient performance from Kawasaki Engines," said division vice president Nelson Wilner. "We poured our collective experience and engineering know-how into creating the most efficient, powerful engine we could, and we're extremely proud to now make EVO available to our customers, dealers and end-users."

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

