ABT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Abbott Laboratories Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Abbott investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Abbott common stock during the period from February 19, 2021, to June 8, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants touted the strength of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth, despite knowing that the facility that manufactured those products was in flagrant violations of United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") health, safety, and manufacturing regulations. The complaint further alleges that defendants willfully or recklessly concealed these violations from investors, even though the violations put Abbott's infant formula business in dire jeopardy and left the Company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory action, including the recall of its products and closure of the Sturgis facility. Indeed, according to the complaint, defendants received direct warnings, communications, FDA inspection reports, and consumer complaints identifying in detail the safety and regulatory violations that were rampant at the Sturgis facility.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Abbott during the relevant time frame, you have until October 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

