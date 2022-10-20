Cloudy Bay Debuts Iconic New Bottle Alongside Launch of 2022 Sauvignon Blanc

The new vintage rollout from Cloudy Bay Vineyards also heralds the launch of its distinctive new packaging.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudy Bay launches its 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, greeting the world in elegant, all-new packaging.

Cloudy Bay's redesigned bottle pays homage to the brand's rich New Zealand legacy. The famously minimalist label has been refined and upgraded to a canvas-feel paper stock silhouetting the iconic Richmond Ranges. The ranges are also embossed in the glass for a unique tactile experience.

"The bottle represents a refresh of our brand codes, but also a return to our heritage," said Yang Shen, Cloudy Bay Estate Director. "We wanted to further embrace the beautiful Richmond Ranges that can be seen from our winery, and which were a core part of the original Cloudy Bay label."

Much like the new packaging, the 2022 Sauvignon Blanc within the bottle is nothing short of extraordinary. After a superb growing season came a challenging harvest, and the 2022 vintage is proof that a bit of adversity brings out the best in wine.

"It's these more challenging years that we really see the strength and importance of our vineyard sites," said Jim White, Cloudy Bay Technical Director. "Despite the troublesome weather, the fruit was perfect, which is pretty remarkable, really."

The wine itself is more citrus-forward this year - an excellent example of Sauvignon Blanc's dynamics and hidden depths, according to Senior Winemaker Nikolai St. George.

"Underneath those classic punchy aromatics, there's a really nice interplay of ripe citrus and subtle stone fruit," St George said. "The length is seriously impressive, and I highly recommend keeping a couple of bottles aside to taste again in a few years."

The 2022 Sauvignon Blanc ($34.99 SRP) is now available on shelves nationwide and on Drizly .

About Cloudy Bay

The Cloudy Bay story began in 1985 with the first vintage of its distinctive, captivating and vibrant Sauvignon Blanc. The estate continues its drive for excellence in the Marlborough region and, since 2010, in Central Otago. Founded with an adventurous spirit and unwavering commitment to quality, Cloudy Bay pursues perfection with every bottle, capturing and revealing the natural beauty of each region with every sip. Cloudy Bay is owned by Moet Hennessy, a division of LVMH. Learn more at CloudyBay.com.

