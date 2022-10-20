Jimmy Dean® Brand introduces Egg Bites, the perfect on-the-go breakfast

The flavorful, fluffy Egg Bites are packed with 17g of protein and ready to enjoy in minutes—making your morning routine easier and tastier than before

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, America's favorite breakfast brand,1 Jimmy Dean® is making morning routines easier with the launch of Jimmy Dean® Egg Bites—a protein-packed breakfast that's ready in minutes. The fully cooked bites combine fluffy whole eggs, premium Jimmy Dean Sausage or Bacon, and real cheese baked for a warm convenient meal at home or on the go.

The new Egg Bites are a delicious quick breakfast with 17g of protein that you can prepare from the comfort of your home and eat on the go, ensuring you can get out of the door on time.

"Breakfast is crucial to get your day started with your best foot forward, but we know it can feel daunting to make a meal from scratch—especially during the week," said Janee Luhrsen, brand manager, of Jimmy Dean brand. "That's why Egg Bites are a great option! No prep time or clean-up, just flavorful, filling, and portable, so you don't have to sacrifice a delicious breakfast on even the busiest of mornings."

Simply heat the bites in the microwave and a protein-packed breakfast is yours within minutes!

Jimmy Dean Egg Bites deliver 17g of protein per serving, 270 calories per serving, and are available in two varieties: Meat Lovers and Sausage & Three Cheese. Each 4oz package contains two egg bites and has a suggested retail price of $2.99. Look for Jimmy Dean Egg Bites in the frozen breakfast aisle at Walmart stores nationwide.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite protein breakfast brand1. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Skillets, Breakfast Bowls, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Plant-Based Patty Sandwiches, Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles® breakfast cups and Jimmy Dean Delights® breakfast products boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on the Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

1 Share of Breakfast Sausage and Frozen Protein Breakfast Categories, number one in Dollar Sales and Volume Sales data per Nielsen xAOC L52W – w/e January 23, 2021.

