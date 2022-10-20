Orion Innovation at Money 20/20; How Financial Institutions Can Accelerate Digital Initiatives, Scale, and Drive Growth

Orion to demonstrate four strategic priorities for modern financial services companies

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, will demonstrate four strategic priorities for financial institutions to accelerate their digital strategies and implementations at Money 20/20. Taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 23rd through October 26th, Money 20/20 is the largest annual financial services and fintech conference in the United States. Orion's deep bench of financial services experts will attend the conference, including several of the company's women finance leaders. Orion will be located at Booth 5319.

Orion serves the world's leading financial services organizations with its 6,200 associates in 14 global delivery centers across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of advisory services and technology solutions that help financial services companies modernize legacy systems and design digital products to create new business opportunities. At the event, Orion will showcase their digital offerings and client success stories across four strategic pillars for modern financial services companies:

Behavioral Science-led Human-Centric CX: Orion elevates the customer experience (CX) by understanding the user's motivation and behavior. The firm uses behavioral science and a human-centric approach to understand experience challenges across various platforms. They create frictionless experiences that build more robust and engaging relationships between a user and a brand. Creating Trusted, Engaging Financial Products: To turn early ideas into products, financial institutions need to move quickly to ideate, design, and develop new products. Orion helps clients develop next-gen digital products and services, and envision digital journeys to maximize customer engagement, trust, and loyalty. Realizing Emerging Financial Services Revenue Opportunities: Having the right, experienced team in place will help financial institutions constantly evolve their business models. Orion helps clients change how they do business, with rapid ideation and innovation to reimagine financial services for today's diverse and decentralized global markets. Orion enables clients to rapidly execute, scale, and capture new revenue streams. Rapid Market Entry into New Business Segments: There is an urgency for today's fintechs and financial services companies to accelerate the execution of their most critical strategic objectives. As new business segments emerge, financial institutions need partners that understand the domain and can help them formulate a market entry strategy and then rapidly execute to enter those markets, capture new revenue streams, and scale. With development and transformation failures costing firms billions annually, Orion has the industry and technology expertise to handle the most complex implementations and integrations.

"We are looking forward to engaging with our financial services customers and partners at Money 20/20. We're excited to be part of the global money ecosystem and proud of the role we play in digitally transforming their products and services," said Anoop Gala, Global Head of Financial Services at Orion. "We have a strong global presence in Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Asia, which allows us to deliver offshore and nearshore services for clients, as well as help strategically expand their business into these regions. We hope to meet many new fintechs and financial services companies at the event and help them accelerate their digital strategies and implementations."

Orion partners with financial institutions, including banks, payment providers, insurers, and companies in the capital markets and wealth and asset management spaces to modernize their products and services.

By helping to evolve, scale, and optimize their businesses with digital products and services, financial institutions can enhance the customer experience, and capture new market opportunities and revenue streams.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,200 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom & Media, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

