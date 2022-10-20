PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Peoples reported net income of $10.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a 9.6% increase when compared to $9.1 million, or $1.26 per share for the comparable period of 2021. The increase in earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is due to a $3.0 million increase to net interest income when compared to the year ago period. Partially offsetting the increases were higher noninterest expenses of $1.8 million due to higher salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment costs in part due to ongoing investment in the Company's market expansion strategy and digital technology upgrade.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share, a 6.8% increase over $27.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share in the prior year's period. The increase in earnings in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is a result of increased net interest income of $8.3 million and an increase of $0.3 million in noninterest income. Partially offsetting the increases were a $1.7 million increase in provision for loan losses and an increase of $5.5 million in noninterest expense. Strong loan growth resulted in a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million in the current nine month period, as compared to no loan loss provision in the year ago period. Higher noninterest expenses were mainly due to higher salaries and benefits of $2.7 million and higher occupancy and equipment costs of $2.2 million in part due to our continued investment in the market expansion strategy and our recent digital technology upgrade implemented during the second half of 2021.

Record year-to-date earnings of $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share.

Dividends paid during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $1.18 per share representing a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2021.

Net loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized.

Deposit growth during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , excluding brokered deposits, totaled $230.2 million and $127.4 million , respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2022 , deposit growth enabled the Company to pay-off its short-term borrowings at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh .

Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.14% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.17% and 1.21% for the comparable periods in 2021.

Return on average equity ("ROE") was 12.69% and 11.93% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 11.01% and 11.24% for the comparable periods in 2021.

Return on average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure 1 , was 15.94% and 14.82% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 13.69% and 14.03% for the comparable periods in 2021.

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure 1 , increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $64.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2022 improved to 0.12% as compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021 , and 0.19% at September 30, 2021 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

In March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation. Since then, there have been 5 rate increases, totaling 300 basis points and additional rate hikes are anticipated through year-end. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings. Through September 30, 2022, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable and variable rate loans and new originations. The benefit of higher asset yields however, has been partially mitigated by higher funding costs primarily during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as rate-sensitive depositors are seeking higher rates. We anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase in the future as a result of the FOMC rate adjustments, local competition for deposits or the cost of alternative funding.

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.08%, an increase of 2 basis points when compared to the three months ended June 30 2022, and an increase of 1 basis point when compared to 3.07% for the same three month period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin from the prior three month period was due to an increase in the volume and yield of earning assets, which offset higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 25 basis points to 3.59% during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.34% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased 22 basis points when compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 33 basis points to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to 0.39% during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and increased 30 basis compared to 0.42% in the prior year period. Each of these increases was due to the higher costs of deposits and short-term borrowings used to fund loan growth.

Third Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended September 30, increased $3.1 million or 13.9% to $25.5 million in 2022 from $22.4 million in 2021. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $5.2 million less higher interest expense of $2.1 million.

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in average earning assets, which offset a negative rate variance due to lower yields on the investment portfolio. Average earning assets were $391.1 million higher in the three month period ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the year ago period. PPP loans averaged $27.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 with interest and net fees totaling approximately $0.2 million compared to average balances of $122.3 million with interest and net fees totaling $2.5 million in the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.09% and 4.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 4.10% and 3.83% at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, which comprise 49.0% of our portfolio loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net averaged $2.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.2 billion for the comparable period in 2021. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.67% in 2022 from 2.01% in 2021. Average investments totaled $656.4 million in 2022 and $365.5 million in 2021.

The increased interest expense in the current three month period is due primarily to higher rates on public funds and customer non-maturity deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period by 19 basis points to 0.44%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.59% from 0.34% in the previous year three month period. The Company utilized short-term FHLB borrowings during the current period which added $0.5 million of interest expense at a cost of 2.30% compared to no short-term borrowings in the year ago period.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $297.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in non-maturity and public fund deposits and short-term borrowings. Average noninterest-bearing deposits also increased by 10.8% from the prior period and now represent 25.7% of total deposits.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $0.5 million, the result of $62.5 million of non-PPP net loan growth during the quarter. For the year ago period, the provision for loan losses was $0.4 million due to loan growth, improved credit quality and the reversal of previous COVID-related asset quality qualitative adjustments.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $3.3 million, a $0.1 million decrease from $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decline was due to reduced wealth management fees, which are based on account valuations and have been negatively impacted by stock market fluctuations, as well as mortgage banking revenue which has declined due to lower originations and volumes of mortgages sold into the secondary market as the interest rates on mortgages have risen.

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 12.6% to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.2% due to annual merit increases and the addition of lending teams and credit support staff in our newest expansion markets of Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that opened during the fourth quarter of 2021. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.7 million in the current period due to information technology investments related in part to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021.

The provision for income tax expense increased $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period due to higher taxable income in the current period.

Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.04%, a decrease of 2 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.06%. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and net fees, the net interest margin increased to 3.00% in the current period from 2.95% in the year ago period. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30, increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million in 2022 from $64.1 million in 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in average earning assets of $400.0 million, partially offset by a negative rate variance, and higher funding costs due to an increase of $295.0 million in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates. The 2022 period included $1.7 million in SBA PPP interest and fees, a decrease of $4.6 million compared to the $6.3 million in the year ago period. Average loans increased $272.4 million and investments increased $304.5 million compared to September 30, 2021. The yield on earning assets was 3.39% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 3.41% in 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the nine month period fell slightly to 0.49% from 0.50% a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.7 million, primarily the result of $340.7 million growth of non-PPP loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, there was no provision for loan losses due to improved credit quality and reversal of COVID related asset quality adjustments made in the prior year's period.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $10.6 million, a $0.3 million increase from $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.7 million due in part to the reversal of an accrual of a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance benefit in the year ago period, higher consumer and commercial deposit service charges and higher revenue related to debit card activity. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year on lower sales volumes.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $45.7 million, an increase of $5.5 million from $40.2 million for the prior year's period. The increase was due primarily to $2.7 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, our investment into our newest expansion markets and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $2.2 million in the current period due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021 and additional costs related to entrance into the Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania markets. Other expenses, which include professional, consulting and loan processing fees, accounted for an increase of $0.4 million.

The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.3 million and the effective tax rate was 16.2% as compared to 17.7% in the prior period. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was due to a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment recorded in 2021 and higher levels of tax-exempt income in the current period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At September 30, 2022, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.5 billion, $2.6 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized due to improved loan demand and organic growth in our newest markets. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, during the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $62.5 million. Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may result in lower loan demand and lower growth over the near-term when compared to the first nine months of 2022. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with tax-exempt loans and residential real estate loans also showing increases. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the SBA forgave PPP loans totaling $46.2 million. Gross SBA PPP loans remaining at September 30, 2022 total $22.7 million. Net deferred SBA PPP fees remaining at September 30, 2022 totaled $0.3 million and are expected to be earned throughout the remainder of 2022 as the remaining SBA PPP loans are forgiven or repaid. Total investments were $570.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $588.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease to the investment portfolio resulted from the unrealized loss on the available for sale portfolio, maturities and pay-downs, offset in part by purchases completed during the first six months of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the available-for-sale investment portfolio had an unrealized loss of $74.6 million compared to an unrealized loss of $1.8 million at December 31, 2021, which was the result of the rapid increase in interest rates as the FOMC increased rates five times from March through September 2022 totaling 300 basis points. Our federal funds sold balance decreased $172.8 million to $69.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $242.4 million at December 31, 2021 and was used to fund our loan growth and investment purchases during the period. Total deposits increased $160.7 million from December 31, 2021 as we experienced an increase of $109.4 million in public fund deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $32.2 million, or 4.4% and interest-bearing deposits increased $128.5 million, or 5.8% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Short-term borrowings used to fund a portion of our loan growth and offset the deposit outflows in the second quarter were repaid in the third quarter from the increase of $212.9 million in deposits, in part due to seasonal inflows of public fund deposits.

Stockholders' equity equaled $301.8 million or $42.14 per share at September 30, 2022, and $340.1 million or $47.44 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2021 is primarily attributable to a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") resulting from an increase to the unrealized loss on investment securities and dividends paid to shareholders, partially offset by net income. Tangible stockholders' equity decreased to $33.26 per share at September 30, 2022, from $38.54 per share at December 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $1.18 per share, a 5.4% increase from the 2021 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 29.4%. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, 7,911 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve. Nonperforming assets were $4.2 million or 0.16% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.0 million or 0.21% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2021. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.12% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-performing assets from the end of the year was primarily due to the sale in the current period of the Company's foreclosed properties which totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2021; at September 30, 2022 People's had no foreclosed properties.

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased to $29.8 million as net charge-offs of $0.3 million were offset by a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million. The allowance for loan losses equaled $29.8 million or 1.14% of loans, net at September 30, 2022 compared to $28.4 million or 1.22% of loans, net, at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans which do not carry an allowance for loan losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ratio equaled 1.15% at September 30, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, equaled $0.3 million or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $0.2 million or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain on the sale of the Visa Class B shares. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30





2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

$ 2.28

$ 1.26

Core net income (1)

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

$ 0.95

$ 1.26

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.38

$ 0.38

Book value

$ 42.14

$ 43.50

$ 44.64

$ 47.44

$ 45.66

Tangible book value (1)

$ 33.26

$ 34.62

$ 35.76

$ 38.54

$ 36.75

Market value:































High

$ 56.09

$ 56.99

$ 52.99

$ 53.06

$ 46.92

Low

$ 46.84

$ 47.41

$ 46.35

$ 45.64

$ 41.91

Closing

$ 46.84

$ 55.84

$ 50.48

$ 52.69

$ 45.57

Market capitalization

$ 335,503

$ 400,410

$ 362,398

$ 377,754

$ 327,057

Common shares outstanding



7,162,750



7,170,661



7,179,037



7,169,372



7,177,028

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



12.69 %

11.71 %

11.82 %

19.34 %

11.01 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



12.69 %

11.71 %

11.82 %

8.03 %

11.01 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 %

23.87 %

13.69 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 %

9.91 %

13.69 % Return on average assets



1.14 %

1.12 %

1.17 %

1.97 %

1.17 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.14 %

1.12 %

1.17 %

0.82 %

1.17 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



8.58 %

9.12 %

9.56 %

10.09 %

10.14 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



54.95 %

54.89 %

53.57 %

59.80 %

54.32 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.16 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.12 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.19 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.00 %

0.00 %

0.05 %

0.01 %

0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net



1.14 %

1.14 %

1.18 %

1.22 %

1.21 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



3.59 %

3.34 %

3.22 %

3.08 %

3.37 % Cost of funds



0.72 %

0.39 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.42 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



2.87 %

2.95 %

2.87 %

2.71 %

2.95 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.08 %

3.06 %

2.97 %

2.82 %

3.07 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and

noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated

periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



















Sept 30

Sept 30

Nine months ended

2022

2021

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 67,990

$ 62,205

Tax-exempt



3,717



2,859

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



6,176



3,804

Tax-exempt



1,546



1,233

Dividends



2



72

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



61



6

Interest on federal funds sold



201



228

Total interest income



79,693



70,407

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



6,381



5,731

Interest on short-term borrowings



579



78

Interest on long-term debt



67



225

Interest on subordinated debt



1,330



1,330

Total interest expense



8,357



7,364

Net interest income



71,336



63,043

Provision for loan losses



1,700







Net interest income after provision for loan losses



69,636



63,043

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions and other



5,167



4,476

Merchant services income



833



759

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,697



1,725

Wealth management income



1,064



1,207

Mortgage banking income



407



764

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



731



669

Interest rate swap revenue



757



744

Net (losses) gains on equity investment securities



(37)



9

Total noninterest income



10,619



10,353

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



24,365



21,649

Net occupancy and equipment expense



11,673



9,464

Amortization of intangible assets



289



375

Net gain on sale of other real estate owned



(478)



(195)

Other expenses



9,868



8,941

Total noninterest expense



45,717



40,234

Income before income taxes



34,538



33,162

Provision for income tax expense



5,587



6,057

Net income

$ 28,951

$ 27,105

Other comprehensive loss:













Unrealized loss on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (72,791)

$ (8,409)

Change in derivative fair value



(740)



(22)

Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive loss



(15,442)



(1,771)

Other comprehensive loss net of income tax benefit



(58,089)



(6,660)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (29,138)

$ 20,445

Share and per share amounts:













Net income - basic

$ 4.04

$ 3.76

Net income - diluted



4.01



3.74

Cash dividends declared

$ 1.18

$ 1.12

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,171,382



7,204,399

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,214,966



7,239,463



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 25,128

$ 22,009

$ 20,853

$ 20,288

$ 21,276

Tax-exempt



1,338



1,218



1,161



1,098



1,024

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:































Taxable



2,096



2,108



1,972



1,660



1,285

Tax-exempt



521



515



510



498



432

Dividends









2









2



24

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



41



18



2



2



2

Interest on federal funds sold



106



22



73



102



124

Total interest income



29,230



25,892



24,571



23,650



24,167

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



3,316



1,597



1,468



1,579



1,698

Interest on short-term borrowings



457



122



















Interest on long-term debt



16



23



28



35



41

Interest on subordinated debt



443



443



444



444



443

Total interest expense



4,232



2,185



1,940



2,058



2,182

Net interest income



24,998



23,707



22,631



21,592



21,985

Provision for loan losses



450



950



300



1,750



400

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



24,548



22,757



22,331



19,842



21,585

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions and other



1,714



1,761



1,692



1,693



1,667

Merchant services income



157



562



114



120



158

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



591



551



555



548



639

Wealth management income



339



374



351



330



432

Mortgage banking income



135



128



144



211



244

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



269



244



218



220



225

Interest rate swap revenue



130



284



343



15



79

Net (loss) gain on investment securities



(18)



(23)



4



(7)



5

Net gain on sale of Visa Class B shares





















12,153







Total noninterest income



3,317



3,881



3,421



15,283



3,449

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,474



7,851



8,040



8,087



7,829

Net occupancy and equipment expense



3,898



3,950



3,825



3,384



3,150

Amortization of intangible assets



96



97



96



116



125

Net gains on sale of other real estate









(20)



(458)



(15)



(97)

Other expenses



3,467



3,615



2,786



3,198



3,140

Total noninterest expense



15,935



15,493



14,289



14,770



14,147

Income before income taxes



11,930



11,145



11,463



20,355



10,887

Income tax expense



1,962



1,792



1,833



3,941



1,791

Net income

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

Other comprehensive (loss) income:































Unrealized (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (21,510)

$ (18,669)

$ (32,612)

$ (3,078)

$ (3,130)

Change in derivative fair value



(46)



(201)



(493)



(300)



(128)

Income tax (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss)



(4,527)



(3,963)



(6,952)



(266)



(684)

Other comprehensive (loss), net of income tax (benefit)



(17,029)



(14,907)



(26,153)



(1,003)



(2,574)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (7,061)

$ (5,554)

$ (16,523)

$ 15,411

$ 6,522

Share and per share amounts:































Net income - basic

$ 1.39

$ 1.30

$ 1.34

$ 2.29

$ 1.26

Net income - diluted



1.38



1.30



1.33



2.28



1.26

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.38

$ 0.38

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,169,809



7,172,181



7,172,455



7,172,501



7,198,125

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,213,147



7,215,890



7,216,421



7,207,565



7,233,189



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)







































Three Months Ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 2,377,803

$ 25,128

4.19 % $ 2,033,752

$ 21,276

4.15 % Tax-exempt



225,637



1,694

2.98



169,273



1,296

3.04

Total loans



2,603,440



26,822

4.09



2,203,025



22,572

4.06

Investments:

































Taxable



544,782



2,096

1.53



280,767



1,309

1.85

Tax-exempt



111,578



659

2.34



84,701



547

2.56

Total investments



656,360



2,755

1.67



365,468



1,856

2.01

Interest-bearing deposits



9,180



41

1.77



12,004



2

0.07

Federal funds sold



13,665



106

3.08



311,015



124

0.16

Total earning assets



3,282,645



29,724

3.59 %

2,891,512



24,554

3.37 % Less: allowance for loan losses



29,863













26,947











Other assets



210,724













229,403











Total assets

$ 3,463,506

$ 29,724





$ 3,093,968

$ 24,554





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 630,165

$ 1,228

0.77 % $ 567,971

$ 452

0.32 % NOW accounts



770,582



1,184

0.61



667,867



499

0.30

Savings accounts



527,244



123

0.09



476,966



96

0.08

Time deposits less than $100



132,599



358

1.07



128,846



338

1.04

Time deposits $100 or more



168,239



423

1.00



166,218



313

0.75

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,228,829



3,316

0.59



2,007,868



1,698

0.34

Short-term borrowings



78,922



457

2.30



—



—

0.00

Long-term debt



1,369



16

4.64



3,475



41

4.68

Subordinated debt



33,000



443

5.33



33,000



443

5.37

Total borrowings



113,291



916

3.21



36,475



484

0.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,342,120



4,232

0.72



2,044,343



2,182

0.42

Noninterest-bearing deposits



770,833













696,331











Other liabilities



38,840













25,635











Stockholders' equity



311,713













327,659











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,463,506



4,232





$ 3,093,968



2,182





Net interest income/spread







$ 25,492

2.87 %





$ 22,372

2.95 % Net interest margin













3.08 %











3.07 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 356











$ 272





Investments









138













115





Total adjustments







$ 494











$ 387







Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)







































For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 2,260,993

$ 67,990

4.02 % $ 2,054,486

$ 62,205

4.05 % Tax-exempt



213,803



4,705

2.94



147,952



3,619

3.27

Total loans



2,474,796



72,695

3.93



2,202,438



65,824

4.00

Investments:

































Taxable



540,512



6,178

1.53



268,573



3,876

1.93

Tax-exempt



111,041



1,957

2.36



78,512



1,561

2.66

Total investments



651,553



8,135

1.67



347,085



5,437

2.09

Interest-bearing deposits



9,846



61

0.83



11,589



6

0.07

Federal funds sold



66,057



201

0.41



241,103



228

0.13

Total earning assets



3,202,252



81,092

3.39 %

2,802,215



71,495

3.41 % Less: allowance for loan losses



29,144













27,264











Other assets



216,960













227,297











Total assets

$ 3,390,068

$ 81,092





$ 3,002,248

$ 71,495





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 604,918

$ 2,061

0.46 % $ 538,524

$ 1,551

0.39 % NOW accounts



790,852



2,248

0.38



616,518



1,659

0.36

Savings accounts



517,381



316

0.08



462,865



289

0.08

Time deposits less than $100



128,639



965

1.00



128,152



1,100

1.15

Time deposits $100 or more



160,949



791

0.66



175,673



1,132

0.86

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,202,739



6,381

0.39



1,921,732



5,731

0.40

Short-term borrowings



40,401



579

1.92



18,682



77

0.55

Long-term debt



1,911



67

4.69



9,629



226

3.14

Subordinated debt



33,000



1,330

5.39



33,000



1,330

5.37

Total borrowings



75,312



1,976

3.51



61,311



1,633

3.56

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,278,051



8,357

0.49



1,983,043



7,364

0.50

Noninterest-bearing deposits



751,549













670,748











Other liabilities



35,947













25,929











Stockholders' equity



324,521













322,528











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,390,068



8,357





$ 3,002,248



7,364





Net interest income/spread







$ 72,735

2.90 %





$ 64,131

2.91 % Net interest margin













3.04 %











3.06 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 988











$ 760





Investments









411













328





Total adjustments







$ 1,399











$ 1,088







Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 25,128

$ 22,009

$ 20,853

$ 20,288

$ 21,276

Tax-exempt



1,694



1,542



1,470



1,390



1,296

Total loans, net



26,822



23,551



22,323



21,678



22,572

Investments:































Taxable



2,096



2,110



1,972



1,662



1,309

Tax-exempt



659



652



646



630



547

Total investments



2,755



2,762



2,618



2,292



1,856

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



41



18



2



2



2

Federal funds sold



106



22



73



102



124

Total interest income



29,724



26,353



25,016



24,074



24,554

Interest expense:































Deposits



3,316



1,597



1,468



1,579



1,698

Short-term borrowings



457



122



















Long-term debt



16



23



28



35



41

Subordinated debt



443



443



444



444



443

Total interest expense



4,232



2,185



1,940



2,058



2,182

Net interest income

$ 25,492

$ 24,168

$ 23,076

$ 22,016

$ 22,372

Loans, net:































Taxable



4.19 %

3.92 %

3.94 %

3.85 %

4.15 % Tax-exempt



2.98 %

2.92 %

2.93 %

2.97 %

3.04 % Total loans, net



4.09 %

3.83 %

3.85 %

3.78 %

4.06 % Investments:































Taxable



1.53 %

1.53 %

1.53 %

1.48 %

1.85 % Tax-exempt



2.34 %

2.35 %

2.37 %

2.38 %

2.56 % Total investments



1.67 %

1.67 %

1.68 %

1.65 %

2.01 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



1.77 %

0.68 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.07 % Federal funds sold



3.08 %

0.37 %

0.18 %

0.15 %

0.16 % Total interest-earning assets



3.59 %

3.34 %

3.22 %

3.08 %

3.37 % Interest expense:































Deposits



0.59 %

0.30 %

0.27 %

0.29 %

0.34 % Short-term borrowings



2.30 %

1.40 %















% Long-term debt



4.64 %

4.85 %

4.59 %

4.68 %

4.68 % Subordinated debt



5.33 %

5.38 %

5.38 %

5.38 %

5.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



0.72 %

0.39 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.42 % Net interest spread



2.87 %

2.95 %

2.87 %

2.71 %

2.95 % Net interest margin



3.08 %

3.06 %

2.97 %

2.82 %

3.07 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At period end

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 35,000

$ 39,693

$ 35,863

$ 30,415

$ 33,662

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



8,410



8,040



4,440



7,093



7,425

Federal funds sold



69,600









101,200



242,425



319,500

Investment securities:































Available-for-sale



477,590



513,911



535,482



517,321



461,372

Equity investments carried at fair value



103



121



144



140



147

Held-to-maturity



92,771



94,446



95,829



71,213



32,848

Loans held for sale



653



681



161



408



997

Loans



2,623,706



2,565,579



2,397,681



2,329,173



2,205,661

Less: allowance for loan losses



29,822



29,374



28,407



28,383



26,693

Net loans



2,593,884



2,536,205



2,369,274



2,300,790



2,178,968

Premises and equipment, net



54,394



53,094



51,977



51,502



50,682

Accrued interest receivable



10,082



9,303



9,221



8,528



8,280

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Other intangible assets, net



179



276



372



468



584

Bank owned life insurance



48,235



47,968



43,828



42,754



42,734

Other assets



62,535



54,431



41,640



33,056



32,956

Total assets

$ 3,516,806

$ 3,421,539

$ 3,352,801

$ 3,369,483

$ 3,233,525

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 769,935

$ 747,558

$ 759,986

$ 737,756

$ 712,601

Interest-bearing



2,354,205



2,163,725



2,204,878



2,225,641



2,128,318

Total deposits



3,124,140



2,911,283



2,964,864



2,963,397



2,840,919

Short-term borrowings



14,700



129,170



















Long-term debt



1,104



1,646



2,182



2,711



3,235

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Accrued interest payable



1,129



1,269



844



408



872

Other liabilities



40,923



33,274



31,450



29,841



27,767

Total liabilities



3,214,996



3,109,642



3,032,340



3,029,357



2,905,793

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,330



14,346



14,352



14,341



14,356

Capital surplus



126,845



126,986



127,192



127,549



127,826

Retained earnings



224,238



217,139



210,584



203,750



190,061

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(63,603)



(46,574)



(31,667)



(5,514)



(4,511)

Total stockholders' equity



301,810



311,897



320,461



340,126



327,732

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,516,806

$ 3,421,539

$ 3,352,801

$ 3,369,483

$ 3,233,525



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Loan and Deposit Account Detail (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

































At the period end

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Commercial































Taxable

$ 371,164

$ 371,153

$ 370,574

$ 424,455

$ 414,956

Non-taxable



224,764



225,656



210,184



188,672



173,510

Total



595,928



596,809



580,758



613,127



588,466

Real estate































Commercial real estate



1,620,116



1,569,658



1,436,196



1,343,539



1,248,693

Residential



326,223



317,672



306,068



297,624



291,404

Total



1,946,339



1,887,330



1,742,264



1,641,163



1,540,097

Consumer































Indirect Auto



70,006



69,161



64,870



65,791



68,148

Consumer Other



11,433



12,279



9,789



9,092



8,950

Total



81,439



81,440



74,659



74,883



77,098

Total

$ 2,623,706

$ 2,565,579

$ 2,397,681

$ 2,329,173

$ 2,205,661



































































At the period end

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 706,947

$ 592,989

$ 605,686

$ 588,245

$ 571,679 NOW accounts



813,743



752,397



797,333



851,086



780,033 Savings accounts



530,124



518,146



515,169



491,796



478,012 Time deposits less than $250



224,517



219,690



200,345



203,719



208,691 Time deposits $250 or more



78,874



80,503



86,345



90,795



89,903 Total interest-bearing deposits



2,354,205



2,163,725



2,204,878



2,225,641



2,128,318 Noninterest-bearing deposits



769,935



747,558



759,986



737,756



712,601 Total deposits

$ 3,124,140

$ 2,911,283

$ 2,964,864

$ 2,963,397

$ 2,840,919

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Average quarterly balances

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 2,377,803

$ 2,254,405

$ 2,148,251

$ 2,088,935

$ 2,033,752

Tax-exempt



225,637



211,885



203,645



185,471



169,273

Total loans, net



2,603,440



2,466,290



2,351,896



2,274,406



2,203,025

Investments:































Taxable



544,782



553,078



523,301



446,096



280,767

Tax-exempt



111,578



111,138



110,394



105,044



84,701

Total investments



656,360



664,216



633,695



551,140



365,468

Interest-bearing balances with banks



9,180



10,694



5,888



9,739



12,004

Federal funds sold



13,665



23,920



162,218



264,068



311,015

Total interest-earning assets



3,282,645



3,165,120



3,153,697



3,099,353



2,891,512

Other assets



180,862



181,900



187,864



202,123



202,456

Total assets

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

$ 3,301,476

$ 3,093,968

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 2,228,828

$ 2,167,569

$ 2,211,629

$ 2,176,429

$ 2,007,868

Noninterest-bearing



770,833



756,225



734,348



725,414



696,331

Total deposits



2,999,661



2,923,794



2,945,977



2,901,843



2,704,199

Short-term borrowings



78,922



34,953



















Long-term debt



1,369



1,901



2,474



2,959



3,475

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



38,841



33,080



29,816



26,924



25,635

Total liabilities



3,151,794



3,026,728



3,011,267



2,964,726



2,766,309

Stockholders' equity



311,713



320,292



330,294



336,750



327,659

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

$ 3,301,476

$ 3,093,968



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At quarter end

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 3,938

$ 4,387

$ 4,573

$ 4,461

$ 5,559

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



280



190



103



13



78

Foreclosed assets





















487



487

Total nonperforming assets

$ 4,218

$ 4,577

$ 4,676

$ 4,961

$ 6,124



































Three months ended































Allowance for loan losses:































Beginning balance

$ 29,374

$ 28,407

$ 28,383

$ 26,693

$ 26,739

Charge-offs



101



98



355



105



466

Recoveries



99



115



79



45



20

Provision for loan losses



450



950



300



1,750



400

Ending balance

$ 29,822

$ 29,374

$ 28,407

$ 28,383

$ 26,693



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares





















12,153







Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment





















2,552







Net income Core

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,213,147



7,215,365



7,216,421



7,207,565



7,233,189

Core net income per share

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

$ 0.95

$ 1.26



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 301,810

$ 311,897

$ 320,461

$ 340,126

$ 327,732

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



179



276



372



468



584

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 238,261

$ 248,251

$ 256,719

$ 276,289

$ 263,778

Common shares outstanding



7,162,750



7,170,661



7,179,037



7,169,372



7,177,028

Tangible book value per share

$ 33.26

$ 34.62

$ 35.76

$ 38.54

$ 36.75



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares





















12,153







Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment





















2,552







Net income Core

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

Average stockholders' equity

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

$ 336,750

$ 327,659

Core return on average stockholders' equity



12.69 %

11.71 %

11.82 %

8.03 %

11.01 %

































Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

Average stockholders' equity

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

$ 336,750

$ 327,659

Less: average intangibles



63,598



63,694



63,790



63,896



64,017

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 248,115

$ 256,598

$ 266,504

$ 272,854

$ 263,642

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 %

23.87 %

13.69 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares





















12,153







Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment





















2,552







Net income Core

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

Average stockholders' equity

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

$ 336,750

$ 327,659

Less: average intangibles



63,598



63,694



63,790



63,896



64,017

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 248,115

$ 256,598

$ 266,504

$ 272,854

$ 263,642

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



15.94 %

14.62 %

14.65 %

9.91 %

13.69 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares





















12,153







Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment





















2,552







Net income Core

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

Average assets

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

$ 3,301,476

$ 3,093,968

Core return on average assets



1.14 %

1.12 %

1.17 %

0.82 %

1.17 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and nine

months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021















Three months ended September 30

2022

2021

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 29,230

$ 24,167

Adjustment to FTE



494



387

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



29,724



24,554

Interest expense



4,232



2,182

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 25,492

$ 22,372

















Nine months ended September 30

2022

2021

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 79,693

$ 70,407

Adjustment to FTE



1,399



1,088

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



81,092



71,495

Interest expense



8,357



7,364

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 72,735

$ 64,131



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

















Three months ended September 30

2022

2021

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 15,935

$ 14,147

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense



96



125

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)



15,839



14,022

















Net interest income (GAAP)



24,998



21,985

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



494



387

Noninterest income (GAAP)



3,317



3,449

Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities



(18)



5

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 28,827

$ 25,816

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



54.95 %

54.32 %















Nine months ended September 30

2022

2021

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 45,717

$ 40,234

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense



289



375

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)



45,428



39,859

















Net interest income (GAAP)



71,336



63,043

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,399



1,088

Noninterest income (GAAP)



10,619



10,353

Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities



(37)



9

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 83,391

$ 74,475

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



54.48 %

53.52 %

