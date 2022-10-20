TruConnect Partners with Stord to Unlock a Best-in-Class Supply Chain Experience and Enable Continued Growth

TruConnect implements Stord's fulfillment services and its Stord One Commerce software to deliver an exceptional customer experience at scale.

LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect, the U.S.'s fastest-growing wireless Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) plan provider, announced its partnership with Stord , the Cloud Supply Chain leader, to deliver best-in-class e-commerce and B2B fulfillment and support its growth in the mobile and wireless market.

"Partnering with Stord helps us provide the ultimate post-purchase experience for customers as we scale." - Scott Ewalt , Chief Experience Officer of TruConnect

As it continues on its rapid growth trajectory, TruConnect needs a partner that delivers on customer demand at both speed and scale. By partnering with Stord, TruConnect now leverages Stord's national facility network to process orders from multiple fulfillment locations and ensure orders arrive quickly. In addition, TruConnect orchestrates its operations through the Stord One Commerce software platform, accessing greater visibility and analytics to further optimize its supply chain.

"We've found that the faster customers receive their TruConnect devices, the longer they remain active customers," said Scott Ewalt, Chief Experience Officer of TruConnect. "Partnering with Stord helps us provide the ultimate post-purchase experience for customers as we scale. And by having end-to-end visibility across our supply chain and analytics, we can now make quick, informed decisions that scale our business seamlessly and improve the customer experience."

"It's critical for brands to find the right partner to meet fulfillment demands and maintain a positive customer experience," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "We're thrilled to partner with TruConnect to support the company's fast growth, meet customer demand for quick delivery, and provide actionable data that allows for deeper understanding and optimization of their supply chain."

This news comes on the heels of continued momentum for Stord. The company recently announced its port-to-porch logistics offering , Stord One Commerce software , temperature-controlled logistics in collaboration with Fresh Del Monte, increasing its network capacity , and extending its Series D round to over $200M in funding at a valuation of $1.3B with a new investment led by Franklin Templeton. To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com .

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider in the U.S., expanding availability of wireless and internet service plans and free devices through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data, and easy-to-use devices like handsets and hotspots, TruConnect has bridged the digital divide and connected millions of Americans who have otherwise been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers. For more information, please visit www.TruConnect.com .

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, freight, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like REDCON1, BODYARMOR, Native, Tula, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

