World First: New Model And Treatment For Mood Disorders Has Very High Success Rate

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A world's first model for mood disorders involving precision medicine and mitochondrial treatment with High Dose Levothyroxine and rTMS (patent application pending), was published by The London Psychiatry Centre . Backed by the outcomes of a cohort of 55 patients, this is the first ever published study showing full recovery of severe mixed and depressive symptoms in all forms of bipolar disorders.

The paper " A New Treatment Protocol of Combined High-Dose Levothyroxine and Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for the Treatment of Rapid-Cycling Bipolar Spectrum Disorders: A Cohort Evaluation of 55 Patients ", reveals that of 55 patients treated with the combination of High Dose Levothyroxine and rTMS , 53 recovered fully and experienced substantial improvements in quality of life. Whilst 80% of bipolar patients take on average 3.8 drugs , 58% of patients in the cohort took only Levothyroxine and the average number of drugs across all patients was 1.8. The treatment was well tolerated with one patient showing minor reversible side effects.

This treatment will change the lives of those who suffer with mixed, hypomanic and depressive phases of bipolar I, II, subthreshold, and depression with racing/crowded thoughts and or agitation. The latter are up to 40% of all depression sufferers . This group deteriorates with antidepressants and subthreshold symptoms do not recover with the standard combination of Quetiapine and mood stabilisers .

Bipolar spectrum disorder (BSD) is a group of conditions which greatly impact quality of life, carrying a high depression burden, an early death by 10 years from heart disease in 4/10 and a suicide rate of 2/10 . A World Health Organisation (WHO) study found the level of disability in BSD is greater than all forms of cancer, epilepsy, and all known neurological diseases, including Alzheimers's disease.

Dr Andy Zamar, the inventor of the protocol, and his team will be presenting the model and treatment outcomes at the World Psychiatric Association 2022 congress: New Horizons in Psychiatric Practice (10-12 November, Malta).

The London Psychiatry Centre is known for its pioneering work in psychiatry and has introduced new technologies to the UK and Europe including rTMS and eTNS. It is also the first in the world to successfully apply precision medicine in psychiatry.

View original content:

SOURCE The London Psychiatry Centre