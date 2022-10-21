Caring in Action: Hallmark Unveils Latest Corporate Responsibility Results

The annual report highlights the company's enterprise-wide commitment to caring for people, the planet and communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Hallmark Cards, Inc. shared the results of its enterprise-wide corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts with the release of the Caring in Action report. The report focuses on the company's impact in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion; community; and sustainability during 2021.

The Caring in Action report features stories from Hallmark's portfolio of businesses – including Hallmark Global, Crayola and Hallmark Media – and reflects three core commitments: Care for our People, Care for our Community and Care for our Planet.

"Responding to the growing, universal need for caring is central to the purpose and promises of our brands," said Mike Perry, President and CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc. "While our work is never done, we're energized by the momentum we've gained as we work toward our goals and help people live more caring, connected lives full of meaningful moments."

As part of Hallmark's CSR strategy, the company currently aligns with five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Quality Education; Gender Equality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; and Life on Land. Hallmark also has two key goals that are unique to its corporate culture: Arts and Culture, and Family and Kids.

A few highlights from the report include:

Employees across all of Hallmark's businesses donated 265,000 meals and accumulated more than 30,000 volunteer hours.

Enterprise-wide, the company reduced CO2 emissions by 130,000 metric tons, decreased water use by 69 million gallons and diverted 35 million pounds of waste from landfills.

The company received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and earned the designation as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," in addition to being recognized by Forbes and Statista as one of "America's Best Employers for Women."

Hallmark is proud of the progress made in 2021 and will continue to use its culture of caring to create meaningful action for employees, communities and the planet. In the coming months, additional stories showcasing Hallmark's efforts will become available as part of the always-on digital Caring in Action report.

About Hallmark

