GreenRock Wealth Management Announces Free Professional Level Financial Planning Portal

Free Technology Helps Consumers Understand Their Financial Goals and Progress by Providing Easy-To-Use Financial Tools with Professional Level Power and Professional Consultation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenRock Wealth Management, a full service wealth management advisor, has launched DIY money Advisor a website that provides free access to eMoney's financial portal and Personal Financial Website.

Most families and individuals recognize the value and importance of having a financial plan however, the fees and time necessary to complete one often serve as roadblocks. GreenRock's DIY money Advisor service fast, easy, and free.

Nearly three in five Americans are worried about not having enough money for retirement.

"GreenRock Wealth Management has a goal of helping one million people get on track to their financial goals. Making the process free and easy is an exciting step toward making that happen," said Justin Hales, President of GreenRock. "It is difficult to get on track when you don't know where you are today and where you want to be tomorrow. This solution will help people get the clarity and control they need to work towards achieving their financial goals."

Open to anyone who lives in the United States, the service can be accessed by going to www.greenrockwealth.com and providing a name, email address, and phone number.

Subscribers will also get access to helpful tips on using the software, personal finance strategies, and instructions on how to take advantage of a Free Professional Plan Review.

"GreenRock is proud to make this outstanding tool accessible to everyone," said Hales,. "The DIY movement has created an entirely new opportunity for investors of all ages with portfolios of all sizes. Whether you are new to investing or have been doing it for decades, this portal offers clarity, educations and opportunity."

To learn more about the services of GreenRock Wealth Management, investors can go to their website www.greenrockwealth.com

About GreenRock Wealth Management

GreenRock Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisor that serves investors throughout the United States and is based in Grand Rapids, MI. Justin Hales, the current President, founded the company in 2015.

