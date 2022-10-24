Highland Ag Solutions to Showcase the Latest Fresh Produce Industry Data Analytics Software at IFPA

Highland Ag MarketWatch, a first-of-its-kind data analytics software, provides never before seen KPIs delivering visibility into current market trends for marketers to make impactful data-driven decisions.

MULBERRY, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Ag Solutions is one of the many exhibitors at the upcoming Global Produce and Floral Show hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) located in the Business Solutions Hall, booth number 420. At IFPA, you can see firsthand the one-of-a-kind pro-competitive data and insights tool providing subscribers with aggregated and anonymized insights into market pricing, inventories, rejection rates, and trends while benchmarking company performance against the industry in one application.

"I see Highland Ag MarketWatch helping the farm to be productive and keeping the marketers moving forward! It will revolutionize decision-making as we know it." - Brian Deese, Strategic Sales Manager.

Learn about the latest advancements in agriculture technology, be a guest on the Cream of the Crop Podcast and have a chance to win an iPad Air! Chief Executive Officer, Justin Machell, will be a guest on the Fresh Takes on Tech Podcast with host Vonnie Estes, IFPA VP of Technology.

"The data age is here, and our response to that is our innovative tool. Highland Ag MarketWatch allows marketers to make decisions that impact their bottom line and is changing global fresh produce businesses with anonymized insights to make data-driven decisions." - Aimee Smith, Highland Ag Solutions Sales Manager.

With a unique point of view readily available, it is finally possible to answer those tough questions regarding your fresh produce business. Visit Booth #420 at The Global Produce and Floral Show to Subscribe to Highland Ag MarketWatch.

See the Highland Ag Solutions Software in action: Booth 420

Highland Ag MarketWatch: What if you could analyze or access data that empowers your organization to execute operations timely and effectively?

Friday, October 28th at 10 am & 2 pm

Saturday, October 29th at 11 am

Highland Ag FoodSafety (FS365): Do you handle food safety & regulatory programs?

Friday, October 28th at 11 am

Saturday, October 29th at 1 pm

Highland Ag Supplier Portal: Do you maintain 3rd party supplier documentation?

Friday, October 28th at 1 pm

Saturday, October 29th at 4 pm

Highland Ag CropIQ: Do you oversee farm input data?

Friday, October 28th at 4 pm

Saturday, October 29th at 10 am

