IOTAMOTION RECOGNIZED AS INNOVATOR OF YEAR WITH IOTASOFT® INSERTION SYSTEM IN HEARING TECHNOLOGY INNOVATOR AWARDS

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iotaMotion Inc., a leader in developing advanced surgical systems for cochlear implant surgery, announced today the company was awarded Innovator of the Year as part of the 3rd Annual Hearing Health & Technology Matters Innovator Awards. Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM), an online resource for hearing professionals and consumers with hearing loss, holds an annual innovation award program to honor technological innovation and achievement in the hearing industry. iotaMotion was acknowledged as the category winner for cochlear implants along with being recognized as the Innovator of the Year for the recent introduction of the iotaSOFT® Insertion System, which is the world's first FDA-authorized robotic-assisted cochlear implant insertion system.

Through the annual innovator awards program, HHTM saw dozens of innovative technologies, submitted from across globe in 8 different categories. 2022 Awards Program Chair, Jerry DeRosa, said "The goal of the Innovator Awards is to recognize the organizations and people who bring new hearing care ideas to life. Technologies being developed by companies like iotaMotion are helping drive innovation forward across the industry."

iotaMotion's current offering, iotaSOFT Insertion System, is a robotic-assisted insertion technology intended to aid surgeons in the placement of the cochlear implant electrode array by controlling the speed of insertion. Consisting of a thumb-sized bone mounted drive unit and a reusable console with foot pedal control, the system stabilizes the electrode throughout the insertion and controls the variability in forces seen within the cochlea. The system was designed for a seamless integration in the OR enabling the surgeon to insert the electrode array into the cochlea at a speed beyond human capability.

Mike Lobinsky, CEO of iotaMotion, commented "Receiving this award from HHTM is a tremendous honor and iotaMotion is thrilled to be recognized for the countless hours the team has invested turning this idea into a reality. With a growing number of cochlear implant patients being treated each year, the iotaSOFT Insertion System is addressing a clear unmet need of eliminating variability during the insertion of the cochlear implant electrode."

iotaSOFT Insertion System is currently being utilized across the country at select centers as part of an initial commercial release. Over the coming months, the device will become readily available with the ultimate goal of advancing cochlear implant surgery and assisting in the expansion of cochlear implant access.

To learn more about the iotaSOFT Insertion System for cochlear implantation visit https://www.iotamotion.com/iotasoft. Please refer to the labeling for a complete list of warnings, precautions and contraindications.

A privately held Iowa based company, with operations in Austin, Texas, iotaMotion is developing surgical robotic assistive technologies with the goal of advancing cochlear implant surgery beyond human capability. The company's solutions aim to standardize cochlear implant electrode insertion, and to provide unprecedented control in surgical care settings with the goal of expanding access to cochlear implant interventions for both surgeons and patients.

