Meet The Modern Wood Window: Andersen Expands E-Series Product Line to Include White Oak Species Option

BAYPORT, Minn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As proven in a recent survey of homeowners, Andersen carries the best selection of contemporary windows and doors.* Continuing its industry leadership, Andersen Windows and Doors is expanding its E-Series product line to include a new white oak species option.

Andersen Expands E-Series Product Line to Include White Oak Species Option (PRNewswire)

"With its natural, muted tone, white oak provides a fresh take on the natural wood window. Its organic, natural and whitewash appearance creates a light and airy relaxed look versatile for a range of design styles including contemporary, mid-century and the growing Japandi and Scandi styles," said Kristy Howe, vice president of marketing at Andersen. "This new offering works to add warmth to spaces, creating an overall sense of coziness we seek in our homes and helps avoid the cold feeling that can sometimes characterize more contemporary styles."

Andersen's E-Series line is made to customers' exact specifications for unmatched flexibility and design freedom. With 50 standard exterior colors, custom colors and anodized finishes, plus a range of interior wood species and beautiful interior stains, customers can create striking combinations to bring their design vision to life.

The new white oak species option allows consumers to choose from a variety of factory finishes including a clear coat option to achieve a neutral, natural interior. Already available in White Oak, Andersen Big Doors match the new E-Series species option for a cohesive look throughout the home.

"In a recent homeowner study we conducted, we found 31 percent of homeowners feel wood species is one of the most important criteria when updating windows and doors. Expanding our offerings to include this new white oak finish builds upon our broad portfolio of products to accommodate the latest in modern design trends and meet any customers' design goals," said Howe.

*2022 Andersen Brand Surveys of U.S. realtors, contractors, builders & homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows , Twitter @AndersenWindows , and Instagram @andersen_windows .

The new white oak species option allows consumers to choose from a variety of factory finishes including a clear coat option to achieve a neutral, natural interior. Already available in White Oak, Andersen Big Doors match the new E-Series species option for a cohesive look throughout the home. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Andersen Windows) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andersen Windows