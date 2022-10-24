Revenue Analytics Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Lead Edge Capital

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Analytics, a provider of Pricing SaaS products to the travel and hospitality, media, and manufacturing/distribution industries, announced a strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital, a technology-focused investment fund that has invested in companies like Duo Security, Toast, Spotify, Wise, Alibaba Group, and Grafana.

Lead Edge Capital invests in Revenue Analytics (PRNewswire)

Revenue Analytics is a pioneer in Pricing and Revenue Management software, providing cloud-native SaaS applications for the most complex pricing challenges. By leveraging powerful analytics and intuitive user interfaces, Revenue Analytics offers next-generation software to help customers perfect their pricing and reclaim missed revenue.

"We invented Revenue Management, and now we are re-inventing it," said Dax Cross, the co-founder and CEO of Revenue Analytics. "This investment is a milestone in our journey to modernize pricing software. It provides tremendous resources to continue to serve our amazing customers while driving innovation in advanced pricing analytics and automation that grow our customers' revenue and save them time."

Pricing has become increasingly complex and dynamic in many industries. Yet it remains highly manual. Legacy pricing software is known for its "black box" analytics and highly complex user interfaces. In the last two years, Revenue Analytics has launched new, cloud-native solutions like N2Pricing™ in Hospitality, RateOptics™ in Media, and Price+™ in Manufacturing & Distribution. These products package proven analytics with intuitive user interfaces that drive trust and adoption. That adoption enables pricing automation at scale.

"Lead Edge prides itself on being the best partner for market-leading businesses," said Dan Lynn, Partner at Lead Edge Capital. "Revenue Analytics is unmatched in Pricing and Revenue Management expertise, and they have built that expertise into modern software that drives incredible ROI for their customers. We're thrilled to bring our deep experience in scaling leading tech companies to help Revenue Analytics further accelerate growth."

The investment continues significant momentum for Revenue Analytics, which has achieved record revenue growth over the past year. Dan Lynn will join the Revenue Analytics board along with Lead Edge Operating Partners Jim Cyb (former SVP of WW Sales and BD at Duo Security) and Paul Bell (former President of Dell's Public and Large Enterprise division).

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Morris, Manning & Martin acted as legal counsel to Revenue Analytics. Goodwin Proctor served as legal counsel to Lead Edge.

About Revenue Analytics:

A pioneer of Revenue Management, Revenue Analytics is an enterprise SaaS company that partners with hospitality, media, passenger rail, manufacturing, and distribution companies to solve their most complex pricing challenges. By leveraging powerful analytics and deep strategic experience, Revenue Analytics' next-generation software delivers intuitive answers to help companies perfect their pricing, reclaim missed revenue, and take back their time. To learn more about how Revenue Analytics is recreating Revenue Management, visit revenueanalytics.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Lead Edge Capital:

Lead Edge Capital is a growth stage investment fund with $5 billion of capital raised since inception, and portfolio companies across the internet, software, consumer, and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm has invested in market leading businesses including Alibaba Group, Asana, Bazaarvoice, Benchling, Duo Security, Grafana, Spotify, Toast, and Wise. Lead Edge Capital offers its entrepreneurs flexible capital and extensive domain expertise via its robust Limited Partner Network, a global advisory group of leading executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world's most successful companies. Lead Edge Capital leverages its LPs to connect companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate success. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2009 and has offices in New York City and Santa Barbara, California.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revenue Analytics, Inc.