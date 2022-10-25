Acting coach of EUPHORIA star Jacob Elordi and other stars launches new book, spills secrets on how to land the role of a lifetime; and working with De Niro, Pacino and Spielberg

SYDNEY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned Australian acting coach Les Chantery has written his first book, Life in a Mid-Shot, a bold new approach to screen auditions proven to land actors the part of their dreams.

A conversation on set with Al Pacino in 2007 prompted an ah-ha moment for Les, kickstarting almost two decades of research into auditions and self-tapes. The new book outlines his pioneering audition process that blends acting with the latest findings in neuroscience, psychology, and behavioral economics.

Life in a Mid-Shot also details Chantery's own acting journey - from his first role in Pitch Black alongside Vin Diesel to a now-successful career as one of Hollywood's most sought-after acting coaches.

Chantery, a graduate of Australia's National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) whose alumni include Cate Blanchett, Successions Sarah Snook and Baz Luhrmann, said: "Years ago, I had the great privilege of working with Robert de Niro and Al Pacino in a movie called Righteous Kill. A dream come true for a boy who grew up in the southwestern suburbs of Sydney, to act in the same scene as these two icons.

"My biggest takeaway from that opportunity was the insights I gained from chatting with Al Pacino about acting in between takes. Whilst talking about a project he was working on then (Salomé, with Jessica Chastain), he said: "It's not always the best actor who gets the role but the one who gives the best audition."

This inspired my quest to unlock the secrets of auditioning, which we've come to think of as finicky and often unpredictable. As a matter of fact, it is, but I've taken years of research and distilled it into a book that proves it can be an applicable science."

Known in the industry as the man who paves the way for Australian actors to break into Hollywood including:

Jacob Elordi in HBO's critically acclaimed teen drama series Euphoria.

Geraldine Viswanathan in Blockers, Hollywood Critics Association Nominee (in the category with Julia Roberts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Renée Zellweger, Jessica Chastain, Sarah Paulson) just announced as the lead of Ethan Coen's first solo directorial debut (of The Coen Brothers)

Sam Corlett break-out lead in Netflix hit show Vikings Valhalla

Uli Latukefu playing The Rock in the hit series Young Rock

Sam Rechner's debut feature film role in Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans (currently being predicted as the front runner for Oscar in Best Picture)

Zoe Terakes in Hulu's star-studded mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers and Foxtel's Wentworth (currently shooting MARVEL Studios Ironheart)

Mia Healey debut in Amazon's The Wilds

Aubri Ibrag just announced as the lead in Apple TV's new drama Debutante

And recently, a number of the main cast in Netflix's hit reboot Heartbreak High including Josh Heuston, Bryn Chapman, Brodie Townsend and Chika Ikogwe.

Chantery is the Senior Corporate Coach for Australia's premier and highly competitive center for performing arts, the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA). He is also the founder of Sydney-based Les Chantery Studio, a space for aspiring actors which offers film and television masterclasses, private coaching, as well as self-taping support and feedback (www.leschanterystudio.com)

Chantery added: "There is strong demand for new content from a growing cohort of digital platforms. It's a rapidly evolving landscape. Actors can now get huge jobs from their living rooms over Zoom. Anyone can audition these days, not just trained actors. This makes it both easier and harder to break into the industry.

"Now more than ever, actors need to be more strategic about approaching auditions. The book provides a blueprint for doing that by updating old and worn-out traditional acting theories with scientific breakthroughs that help book jobs and jumpstart careers."

Life in a Mid-Shot by Les Chantery is available at all major online book sellers.

