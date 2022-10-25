ANGUS LAUNCHES COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF HEPES BUFFER

Expands portfolio of in-house-produced biological buffers produced in Sterlington using a secure supply of qualified raw materials

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for Life Sciences and Industrial markets, today announced the commercial launch of HEPES buffer produced at its Sterlington, Louisiana facility.

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. (PRNewswire)

HEPES is multi-purpose biological buffer often used to maintain a physiological pH which provides the ideal environment for cells to grow and thrive. It is widely used in bioprocessing and diagnostic markets for applications such as cell culture, tissue culture, protein purification, cell lysis, immunoprecipitation, and live cell imaging. HEPES buffer (INCI: Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid) can also be used in combination with other ingredients to support the quality and performance of skincare and cosmetics products.

"Our latest investment in new manufacturing capacity significantly expands our portfolio of in-house-produced biological buffers and moves ANGUS into a leading global supply position for the HEPES molecule," said Laura Kaepplinger, Global Strategic Director for Life Sciences. "ANGUS remains committed to providing supply chain security and continuity to address rapidly increasing demand for critical Life Sciences chemistries including HEPES buffers, TRIS AMINO™ buffers and TRIS AMINO™ Hydrochloride."

HEPES Biologics Plus grade buffer products are produced by ANGUS in its Sterlington facility under the Company's single Global Quality Management System, which includes ISO 9001:2015 certified in-process monitoring and facility control systems. Comprehensive testing using validated analytical methods, including endotoxin, bioburden, DNase and RNase, protease, and yeast and mold, is available to support customer qualifications.

"The expansion into commercial production of HEPES is a natural fit with our strategy to become the world's most transparent and dependable manufacturer of essential upstream and downstream bioprocessing chemistries," said ANGUS President and CEO David Neuberger. "Our continued investment in ANGUS' world-class facilities, processes and systems is core to this strategy, and will enable us to further expand capacity and extend our product lines to meet the quality, purity and compliance standards required by the global Life Sciences markets we proudly serve."

Multi-batch samples of ANGUS-manufactured HEPES Biologics Plus grade buffers will be available for qualification by the end of 2022. For additional information or to order a sample, visit angus.com/contact, or contact an ANGUS Life Sciences representative at info@angus.com.

ABOUT ANGUS

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

Follow ANGUS on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ANGUS Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

scjohnson@angus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ANGUS Chemical Company