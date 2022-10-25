ARHAUS INTRODUCES HOLIDAY 2022 COLLECTION

Arhaus infuses timeless, artisan-crafted design into the season's warmest moments with an enchanting debut of holiday and winter décor

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, debuts its Holiday 2022 Collection , ' Holiday Glow .' With new, handcrafted introductions ranging from seasonal décor to statement furnishings, Arhaus draws inspiration from the most magical time of the year to present an assortment made for gathering, celebrating, and good tidings.

Courtesy of Arhaus (PRNewswire)

"Nothing compares to this time of year, when the sights, scents, and sounds of the holidays spark wonder," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "Whether you are enjoying traditions or making new memories with family and friends, our holiday collection invites you to deck the halls for these special moments, creating spaces that radiate warmth all throughout the season."

Handcrafted with reclaimed and sustainably sourced materials, Arhaus offers décor, giftables, and entertaining essentials made to shine all season long. From charming, Scandinavian-inspired ceramic winter villages to cozy new pillows and throws , Arhaus is a destination for mixing, matching, and personalizing a one-of-a-kind holiday haven.

This season, Arhaus continues to expand its assortment of décor staples, presenting new and festive garlands , luminous pre-lit trees and delightfully scented candles , while also debuting a selection of furniture and statement pieces that strike the perfect balance of beauty and function. For the ultimate gathering, Arhaus reinvents game night with the launch of new statement pieces, including the Reclaimed Wood Ping Pong Table, which doubles as a rustic modern dining table when the net is removed , and the Reclaimed Wood Foosball Table – both handcrafted in Mexico from oxidized metal and salvaged yucca wood.

Additional launches include the sculptural Algiers Chair , upholstered in a soft shearling, and the Malone Bedroom Collection , which features embossed shagreen-patterned leather insets complemented by chic brass accents. Versatile design comes to life in the Paxton Collection , classically styled and handcrafted with low profiles, curved lines, and English rolled arms, as well as the Beckon Chair with its unmistakable silhouette finished with buttery soft leather.

More enchanting new finds and perennial favorites for the holiday season include:

Tabletop: Seasonal table runners, rustic serveware, and beautiful new barware options are sure to glow in any setting, whether you are savoring old traditions or creating new ones. Seasonal table runners, rustic serveware, and beautiful new barware options are sure to glow in any setting, whether you are savoring old traditions or creating new ones.

Decorative Accents: From seasonal must-haves to evergreen designs, Arhaus offers home accents that complete any space, including figurines, vases, mirrors, and more. Arhaus

Tree Trimmings: Create holiday cheer with uniquely handcrafted ornaments or add natural color and texture with festive garlands.

Faux Fur: Pillows, throws, ottomans, and stockings become even cozier in Arhaus ' plush faux fur, perfect for gifting or hosting intimate gatherings. Arhaus

New Arrivals from the Holiday 2022 Collection are now available to shop at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide. For more inspiration and to discover 'Holiday Glow' in full, continue the journey at Arhaus.com/catalog .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With 80 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service.

PR Contact:

THE CONSULTANCY PR

arhaus@theconsultancypr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Arhaus, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arhaus, LLC