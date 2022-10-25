iWave and Fan Data Insights Kickstart New Strategic Partnership and Garner New Donors for the Missouri Tigers

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, is thrilled to announce its newest strategic partnership and integration with Fan Data Insights, the groundbreaking data analytics platform built specifically for collegiate athletics.

The University of Missouri (Mizzou) athletic department was the first to use the integrated platform and have already increased donations by acquiring new donors. Their development and ticket sales teams' now use it daily to support their fundraising efforts.

"The Fan Data Insights platform has revolutionized our approach to fundraising and ticket sales", said Greg Hulen, Senior Associate Director of Athletics and Chief Revenue Officer at the University of Missouri. "The ability to create a comprehensive view of our donors and ticket purchasers through Fan Data Insight's partnership with iWave has tremendous value for us. This unique integration provided by Fan Data Insights has played an important role in helping Mizzou grow its donation and ticket revenue over the past 12 months."

"We're excited to announce this innovative partnership with Fan Data Insights to further fundraising for collegiate athletics," said Pranav Lulla, Head of Strategic Partnerships at iWave. "iWave's proprietary donor insights, including gift capacity and affinity scores, provide robust donor intelligence which is layered into constituent data to create a comprehensive profile of fans who are most likely to support an athletic department through philanthropy. We both share a commitment to advancing the achievements of higher education institutions and our combination of fundraising intelligence and analytics will enable clients to accelerate their fundraising efforts."

"Fan Data Insights is thrilled to integrate with iWave to provide collegiate athletic departments a comprehensive profile of their fans and donors," says Julie Eichenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Fan Data Insights. "We believe that this integration will enable our shared customers to use Fan Data Insight's proprietary analytics and easy to use platform with iWave's best-in-class scores and top-rated fundraising intelligence to amplify their development efforts and generate more revenue for their athletic programs."

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the world, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

About Fan Data Insights

Fan Data Insights is a groundbreaking data management and analytics platform that is revolutionizing fundraising in college athletics. Built on Microsoft Office 365, Power BI and Azure, Fan Data Insights empowers collegiate athletic departments to modernize operations and optimize their customer data to generate incremental revenue streams. FDI's proprietary technology leverages its customers' existing cloud investment to fully monetize their data so they can spend their valuable time building relationships with donors and fans. Fan Data Insights transforms data into actionable insights.

