Kentik demystifies Kubernetes networking with Kentik Kube

Kentik Kube gives network, cloud and infrastructure teams full visibility of network traffic and performance within the context of their Kubernetes deployments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik announced today the availability of Kentik Kube beta, the industry's first solution to reveal how K8s traffic routes through organizations' data centers, cloud, and the internet.

Kentik Kube provides east-west and north-south traffic analytics inside and among Kubernetes clusters. (PRNewswire)

Kentik Kube gives cloud and infrastructure engineers detailed network traffic and performance visibility both inside and among their Kubernetes clusters — so they can quickly detect and solve network problems, and surface traffic costs from pods to external services.

This allows them to:

Discover which services and pods are experiencing network delays

Ensure pod, node and namespace communication patterns adhere to policy

Know exactly who was talking to which pod, and when

Identify service misconfigurations without the need to capture packets

Identify all clients and requesters consuming your Kubernetes services

"Enterprise applications have ridiculously complex and hybrid infrastructures" says Avi Freedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Kentik. "As network and platform engineers run critical applications and infrastructure, Kentik Kube shows performance and connectivity within the context of their entire network and internet infrastructure."

Pods and services often experience network delays or errors that degrade the digital experience, and it's difficult to identify them quickly. With the inherent complexity of microservices; network, cloud and infrastructure teams are left wondering if the network reality matches their design, who are the top requesters consuming Kubernetes services or which microservices are oversubscribed and how the infrastructure is communicating both with itself and across the internet.

Kentik Kube relies on data generated from a lightweight eBPF agent installed on Kubernetes clusters. It sends data back to the Kentik SaaS platform, allowing teams to query, graph and alert on their infrastructure. With this new data, coupled with Kentik's advanced analytics engine, these teams can move faster, reduce MTTI and MTTR and answer critical questions about the health and performance of their network.

To see Kentik Kube in action, visit Kentik at KubeCon in Detroit from October 26–28 at booth #S82, or sign up for beta access at www.kentik.com/kube .

Learn more by reading our blog: Kentik Kube extends network observability to Kubernetes deployments .

Kubernetes cluster running on AWS, displaying latency at the front end of an online shopping site. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentik