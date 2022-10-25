World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe and Tim Witherspoon Join Other Professional and Amateur Boxers for the First Annual 'Fall Brawl' Charity Boxing Event in Palmyra, Pennsylvania

Proceeds Raised Support Disaster Relief, Humanitarian and Financial Support for People Living in War-Torn Areas Around the World

PALMYRA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Stones Fight Club is hosting a first-of-its-kind amateur boxing event featuring guest appearances by professional boxers on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at "In the Net" sports complex in Palmyra, PA (798 Airport Road Palmyra 17078).

Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe and Tim Witherspoon will appear along with professional boxers Mickey Ward, Marlon Starling, Vinny Paz and many more. This is an amateur boxing event that will feature 16-20 amateur bouts, including three top national amateur fighters.

"We wanted to create an event for amateur boxers to meet some of the very best, all for a great cause," says 5 Stones founder Shane Manney. "We are thrilled to have the support of boxers like Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe and so many other champs who are willing to come out in support of this event."

Tickets for the Meet and Greet dinner Friday, October 28th @ 5pm and the Fall Brawl on Saturday @ 3pm are available through the 5 Stones website at 5stonesfightclub.org/events.

About 5 Stones Fight Club:

5 Stones Fight Club is a non-profit sports ministry committed to building relationships and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. 5 Stones' goal is to engage individuals in mixed martial arts and fitness so that they can become both physically fit and spiritually sound. 5 Stones founder Shane Manny spent six years as an infantry machine gunner in the United States Marine Corps, two years as a police officer in Richmond, Virginia, eight years as a private security contractor and security lead supervisor for Exelon Nuclear Security and four years as a Drug and Alcohol counselor at Pennsylvania Counseling Services. Currently, he is serving in full-time ministry at 5 Stones Fight Club with his wife and three children.

5 Stones Fight Club, Inc.

www.5stonesfightclub.org

