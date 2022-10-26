Hometown Local
ChoiceOne Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/ChoiceOne Financial Services, I)
(PRNewsfoto/ChoiceOne Financial Services, I)(PRNewswire)

Financial Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,813,000 and $16,956,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5,749,000 and $17,029,000 for the same periods in 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 and $2.26 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.75 and $2.20 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
  • Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, held for sale loans, and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $52.8 million or 19.6% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2022 and $205.2 million or 22.1% since the end of the third quarter in 2021.
  • ChoiceOne continues to grow deposits, which grew $18.2 million or 3.4% on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022 and $144.5 million or 7.2% since the end of the third quarter in 2021. Deposit expense has increased $786,000 for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
  • ChoiceOne plans for a fourth quarter 2022 opening of its Oakland County, Michigan loan production office. It is intended that this location will host both commercial and mortgage lenders.
  • ChoiceOne will be launching an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients in 2023. This new platform includes enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities.

"ChoiceOne continues to see strong organic core loan growth, as core loans grew organically by $52.8 million or 19.6% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2022 and $205.2 million or 22.1% since the end of the third quarter in 2021," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.  "We have funded this increase in core loans using on balance sheet liquidity, deployed excess funds into higher earning assets, and increased earnings from our core business.  Our investment in customer relationships is our greatest asset in this uncertain economic environment."

Total assets as of September 30, 2022, increased $3.3 million as compared to June 30, 2022, and increased $86.3 million compared to September 30, 2021.  Deposits in the third quarter 2022 showed modest growth of 3.4%, which is attributed to organic growth of new relationships and some seasonal fluctuations in our municipal clients.  Despite the rapidly rising rate environment resulting from the federal funds rate increases, deposit costs have only increased 12 basis points since the third quarter of 2021, as ChoiceOne is actively managing these costs and intends to continue to lag the expected additional increases in the federal funds rate.  Total interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, has increased $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to the issuance of $32.5 million in subordinated debt that was completed in the third quarter of 2021.  In addition to a focus on managing interest rate expense, ChoiceOne's derivative strategy implemented during the second quarter of 2022, better positions the bank should rates continue to rise.  The net impact on equity of the derivative strategy as of September 30, 2022 was $4.8 million net of tax.

Core loans grew organically by $52.8 million during the third quarter of 2022, driven by commercial loan growth of $33.8 million and retail home loan growth of $19.0 million. The majority of growth in retail home loans are five-year adjustable-rate mortgage loans targeting high quality borrowers in our market area.  This loan product has helped ChoiceOne stay competitive in a challenging mortgage market.  Loans to other financial institutions, which is a warehouse line of credit, declined to $70,000, and management chose to suspend the program at the end of the third quarter. ChoiceOne has ample on balance sheet liquidity to fund future loan growth, including $183.1 million of cash flow from securities over the next two years.  During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the remaining $1.8 million of PPP loans were forgiven resulting in $68,000 of fee income.  All PPP loans were fully forgiven, and the associated fee income has been recognized at September 30, 2022.  Interest income increased $6.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year.  The increase was driven by a $4.8 million increase in securities interest income as the average balance of securities at September 30, 2022 has increased $306.1 million from September 30, 2021.  $1.8 million of the increase in interest income is from loan interest income and was primarily a result of higher loan balances and $1.7 million of accretion income from acquired loans partially offset by a decrease in PPP fee income.

ChoiceOne had $100,000 of provision for loan losses expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.  Management has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans; however, the additional provision was deemed necessary due to consistent loan growth.  On September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses represented 0.66% of total loans.  The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores Bank Corporation totaled $1.8 million as of September 30, 2022.  If the credit mark associated with the loans acquired in the mergers were added to the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for loan losses would have represented 0.82% of total loans excluding loans held for sale on September 30, 2022.

Shareholders' equity totaled $156.7 million as of September 30, 2022, down from $225.1 million as of September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 13.4% at September 30, 2021.  No shares of common stock were repurchased during the third quarter of 2022; however, ChoiceOne may strategically repurchase shares of common stock in the future depending on market and other conditions.

Total noninterest income declined $4.7 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.  Total noninterest income in 2021 was bolstered by heightened levels of refinancing activity within ChoiceOne's mortgage portfolio, with gains on sales of loans $3.6 million larger than in the first nine months of 2022.  Customer service charges increased $691,000 in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 as prior year service charges were depressed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The market value of equity securities declined $1.5 million during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 consistent with general market conditions.  Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds.  During the first nine months of 2022, ChoiceOne has liquidated a total of $47.2 million in securities resulting in an $805,000 realized loss, in order to redeploy the funds into higher yielding loans and reduce the risk of extension on certain fixed income securities which include a call option.

Total noninterest expense increased $1.1 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.  The increase is related to an increase in salaries and wages due to annual wage increases and the addition of new commercial loan production and wealth management staff.  This investment in people will increase expenses in the short term but is expected to drive long term value to ChoiceOne through the building of new relationships.  Other expenses have also increased in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year due to an increase to our FDIC insurance related expenses, business travel expenses which were still being affected by the pandemic last year, and other expenses.  ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools.

Potes further commented, "We are looking forward to offering enhanced treasury capabilities with our upgraded platform in 2023 and the upcoming opening of our Oakland County loan production office.  I believe that continuing to invest in our technology and people is the right way to maintain sustainable growth as we continue to build quality customer relationships."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)




(In thousands)


9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021


Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

51,494



$

40,296



$

59,780


Securities Available for Sale



546,627




582,987




1,044,538


Securities Held to Maturity



428,205




429,675




-


Loans Held For Sale



8,848




10,628




7,505


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



70




37,422




38,728


Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses



1,124,944




1,073,973




980,602


Premises and Equipment



28,947




29,122




30,014


Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies



44,033




43,774




33,322


Goodwill



59,946




59,946




59,946


Core Deposit Intangible



3,062




3,358




4,264


Other Assets



67,353




49,024




18,481















Total Assets


$

2,363,529



$

2,360,205



$

2,277,180















Noninterest-bearing Deposits


$

599,360



$

578,927



$

543,165


Interest-bearing Deposits



1,557,294




1,559,577




1,468,985


Borrowings



-




7,000




-


Subordinated Debt



35,201




35,140




34,956


Other Liabilities



15,017




13,101




5,019















Total Liabilities



2,206,872




2,193,745




2,052,125















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
12,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,510,036 at September 30, 2022,
7,503,072 at June 30, 2022, and 7,591,221 at September 30, 2021.



171,975




171,804




173,888


Retained earnings



63,664




59,728




49,198


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(78,982)




(65,072)




1,969


Shareholders' Equity



156,657




166,460




225,055















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,363,529



$

2,360,205



$

2,277,180


Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)


9/30/2022



9/30/2021



9/30/2022



9/30/2021


Interest Income

















Loans, including fees


$

13,611



$

12,408



$

38,432



$

36,655


Securities and other



5,674




4,318




15,993




11,145


Total Interest Income



19,285




16,726




54,425




47,800



















Interest Expense

















Deposits



1,563




837




3,342




2,556


Borrowings



384




189




1,135




348


Total Interest Expense



1,947




1,026




4,477




2,904



















Net Interest Income



17,338




15,700




49,948




44,896


Provision for Loan Losses



100




-




100




416



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



17,238




15,700




49,848




44,480



















Noninterest Income

















Customer service charges



2,458




2,255




7,000




6,309


Insurance and investment commissions



158




153




596




624


Gains on sales of loans



432




1,798




2,123




5,715


Gains (losses) on sales of securities



(378)




-




(805)




3


Gains on sales of other assets



-




-




172




-


Trust income



174




187




528




612


Earnings on life insurance policies



259




194




793




570


Change in market value of equity securities



(323)




(28)




(1,006)




461


Other income



267




159




922




756


Total Noninterest Income



3,047




4,718




10,323




15,050



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and benefits



7,668




7,552




22,811




21,719


Occupancy and equipment



1,545




1,538




4,688




4,591


Data processing



1,734




1,471




5,056




4,573


Professional fees



559




754




1,628




2,426


Core deposit intangible amortization



297




346




901




1,005


Other expenses



1,613




1,845




5,179




4,849


Total Noninterest Expense



13,416




13,506




40,263




39,163



















Income Before Income Tax



6,869




6,912




19,908




20,367


Income Tax Expense



1,056




1,163




2,952




3,337



















Net Income


$

5,813



$

5,749



$

16,956



$

17,029



















Basic Earnings Per Share


$

0.77



$

0.75



$

2.26



$

2.20


Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

0.77



$

0.75



$

2.26



$

2.20


Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)






Quarterly


Earnings


2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)





















Net interest income


$

17,338



$

16,289



$

16,321



$

15,745



$

15,700


Provision for loan losses



100




-




-




-




-


Noninterest income



3,047




3,430




3,845




4,144




4,718


Noninterest expense



13,416




13,157




13,690




13,758




13,506


Net income before federal income tax expense



6,869




6,562




6,476




6,131




6,912


Income tax expense



1,056




947




948




1,119




1,163


Net income



5,813




5,615




5,528




5,012




5,749


Basic earnings per share



0.77




0.75




0.74




0.67




0.75


Diluted earnings per share



0.77




0.75




0.74




0.66




0.75


End of period balances


2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.


(in thousands)





















Gross loans


$

1,141,319



$

1,129,439



$

1,040,856



$

1,068,832



$

1,034,590


Loans held for sale (1)



8,848




10,628




13,450




9,351




7,505


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



70




37,422




-




42,632




38,728


PPP loans (3)



-




1,758




8,476




33,129




61,192


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,132,401




1,079,631




1,018,930




983,720




927,165


Allowance for loan losses



7,457




7,416




7,601




7,688




7,755


Securities available for sale



546,627




582,987




657,887




1,116,264




1,044,538


Securities held to maturity



428,205




429,675




429,918




-




-


Other interest-earning assets



21,744




9,532




62,945




9,751




30,383


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,137,895




2,151,633




2,191,606




2,194,847




2,109,511


Total assets



2,363,529




2,360,205




2,376,778




2,366,682




2,277,180


Noninterest-bearing deposits



599,360




578,927




565,657




560,931




543,165


Interest-bearing deposits



1,557,294




1,559,577




1,579,944




1,491,363




1,468,985


Total deposits



2,156,654




2,138,504




2,145,601




2,052,294




2,012,150


Total subordinated debt



35,201




35,140




35,078




35,017




34,956


Total borrowed funds



-




7,000




-




50,000




-


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,592,495




1,601,717




1,615,022




1,576,380




1,503,941


Shareholders' equity



156,657




166,460




191,118




221,669




225,055


Average Balances


2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.


(in thousands)





















Loans


$

1,128,679



$

1,076,934



$

1,037,646



$

1,019,966



$

1,021,326


Securities



1,079,584




1,098,419




1,130,681




1,079,616




922,653


Other interest-earning assets



45,210




40,728




36,460




29,999




106,831


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,253,473




2,216,081




2,204,787




2,129,581




2,050,810


Total assets



2,389,550




2,361,479




2,375,864




2,298,579




2,234,228


Noninterest-bearing deposits



593,793




578,943




553,267




556,214




545,251


Interest-bearing deposits



1,576,240




1,555,721




1,548,685




1,472,022




1,441,831


Total deposits



2,170,033




2,134,664




2,101,952




2,028,236




1,987,082


Total subordinated debt



35,168




35,095




35,342




35,674




9,154


Total borrowed funds



2,414




5,765




10,239




8,010




2,667


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,613,822




1,596,581




1,594,266




1,515,706




1,453,652


Shareholders' equity



164,758




177,085




206,280




221,076




229,369


Performance Ratios


2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.























Return on average assets



0.97

%



0.95

%



0.93

%



0.87

%



1.03

%

Return on average equity



14.11

%



12.68

%



10.72

%



9.07

%



10.03

%

Return on average tangible common equity



21.96

%



18.87

%



14.85

%



12.16

%



13.28

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.15

%



3.02

%



3.04

%



3.04

%



3.06

%

Efficiency ratio



61.06

%



61.43

%



64.37

%



66.15

%



63.16

%

Cost of funds



0.35

%



0.25

%



0.21

%



0.21

%



0.21

%

Cost of deposits



0.29

%



0.19

%



0.15

%



0.15

%



0.17

%

Full-time equivalent employees



383




380




376




374




358


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.























Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.7

%



13.8

%



14.6

%



14.4

%



15.4

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



10.9

%



11.0

%



11.5

%



11.3

%



12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.2

%



11.3

%



11.9

%



11.6

%



12.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.6

%



7.5

%



7.3

%



7.4

%



7.5

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.























Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.8

%



12.7

%



13.3

%



12.9

%



13.4

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.3

%



12.2

%



12.8

%



12.3

%



12.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.3

%



12.2

%



12.8

%



12.3

%



12.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.3

%



8.1

%



7.9

%



7.8

%



7.8

%

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choiceone-financial-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301660096.html

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

