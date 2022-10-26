Daylight Wine & Spirits Brands Land 90+ Point Scores Across Entire Portfolio

Daylight's Commitment to Excellence is Earning High Praise from the Biggest Names in Beverage Media

SONOMA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Wine & Spirits , one of America's fastest growing independent wine and spirits companies, is backing up its commitment to excellence, earning accolades from the industry's most influential voices.

Nearly a decade ago, co-founders Andy Wahl and Bill Kerr invested in a few tons of grapes and started making wine with an independent spirit and an unrelenting dedication to setting new standards.

Today, that ethos has evolved into a singular mantra; "Excellence over Everything." This phrase drives every aspect of the company - from grapes to glass, barrel to bottle. That commitment to quality without compromise is paying off, and critics are taking notice with scores to match.

The perfect example of this is the company's flagship brand, Ammunition. Its Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Bourbon and Rye – bound by double-use barrels – continue to gain market share and collect high praise along the way. This fall, the Sonoma County-born Ammunition Cabernet Sauvignon landed 91 points in one of wine's most prestigious publications, Wine Enthusiast .

Not to be outdone, Ammunition's wine-cask finished Bourbon and Rye are hitting the mark amongst whiskey fans and experts alike, with both offerings receiving 90 point scores in Whisky Advocate and the Ammunition Bourbon securing 'Editor's Choice' honors in their Spring '22 issue.

In addition to Ammunition, the company's ultra-premium burgundian brand, Screen Door Cellars , is making waves with equal parts quality and innovation. Vinted in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, the single vineyard Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the masterworks of Texas-born head winemaker, Bobby Donnell. The Chardonnay , which is split-aged in concrete eggs, neutral French oak and new French barrels, scored 92 points with Wine Enthusiast and 93 points with The Tasting Panel Magazine.

"We started making wine with one objective; 'make good juice because if all else fails, we'll be the ones drinking it.' Now we jokingly say; 'we only sell what we don't drink' because our products sell out so quickly," said Daylight Wine and Spirits president, alchemist and co-founder, Andy Wahl. He added, "It's wonderful to see such a positive reaction in the marketplace – from the smiles on folks' faces when trying us at their favorite restaurant, to the 90 point scores our brands are receiving. We're proud to see Daylight affirming its place in the industry, and for people to appreciate the thought, care and attention to detail we put into these world-class wines and whiskeys."

Daylight Wine and Spirits brands can be found in select retailers, restaurants and online partners nationwide. For more information on Daylight Wine and Spirits, visit daylightwineandspirits.com and follow along on Instagram at @Drink Ammunition .

About Daylight Wine & Spirits

Since 2013, Andy Wahl and Bill Kerr, co-founders of Daylight Wine & Spirits, have focused on producing world class wines and spirits that resonate with real people. From day one, the Daylight team committed to a singular phrase; "Excellence Over Everything." Nearly a decade later, not only has that commitment taken shape, but it continues to drive every element of the company – from grape to glass, barrel to bottle. Daylight's brands all share a common thread, each challenging stodgy industry conventions and instead focusing squarely on crafting world-class products for passionate consumers, not critics. For more information on Ammunition Wines and Whiskey, Screen Door Cellars and Badgerhound visit: daylightwineandspirits.com.

