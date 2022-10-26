iMerit and TechCrunch Announce the second ML DataOps Summit

A virtual event gathering 2,000 data scientists, engineers and machine learning professionals to explore the intersection of machine learning data operations and AI

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit , a leading AI data solutions company, announced the second annual iMerit ML DataOps Summit, in partnership with TechCrunch, a virtual event focused on the intersection of machine learning data operations and artificial intelligence. The iMerit ML DataOps Summit is a live virtual event taking place on November 8 in the United States and November 9 in Asia-Pacific. Register for free.

More than 2,000 data scientists, engineers and machine learning professionals will gather to explore commercializing AI with data intelligence, ML DataOps readiness for enterprise AI, solving data edge cases in production AI, what's trending in ML DataOps.

"iMerit looks forward to gathering the top minds in artificial intelligence to discuss strategies around machine learning data operations and unveiling why leveraging human intelligence and a data centric approach are critical to advancing AI," said Radha Basu, iMerit Founder and CEO.

Some of this year's featured speakers include:

Abhijit Bose , Capital One, Head of the Center for Machine Learning

Alessandra Sala , Shutterstock, Senior Director of AI & Data Science

Alfred Chuang , Race Capital, Founder and General Partner

Alok Gupta , DoorDash, Head of Data

Andy Pavlo , Carnegie Mellon University Associate Professor and OtterTune Co-Founder

Anna Bethke , Salesforce, Ethical AI Data Scientist

Anshuman Patnaik , Embark Trucks, Deep Learning Lead

Anurag Wadehra , iMerit, Board of Director

Avi Yashar , Dataloop, Co-founder and CPO

Beata Kouchnir , Glassdoor, Director, Machine Learning Science

Chris Barker , CBC Consulting, Founder and CEO

Chris Karlin , Superb AI, Head of Sales

Dr. Danny Lange , Unity, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Eric Chu , Zoox, Senior Manager, Data Science

Dr. Itai Orr , Autobrains Technologies, Vice President of Technology

Jai Natarajan , iMerit, Vice President, Strategic Business Development

Jeff Mills , iMerit, Chief Revenue Officer

Josh Hollin , AMP Robotics, VP of Engineering

Manohar Paluri , Meta Platforms, Director of FAIR

Michael Hazard , Applied Intuition, Product Manager

Pavan Tripathi, Bregal Sagemount, Partner

Radha Basu , iMerit, Founder and CEO

Raj Aikat, iMerit, Chief Product & Technology Officer

Seth Dobrin , Former IBM Chief AI Officer

Shweta Shrivastava , Waymo, Senior Director of Product Management for Behavior

Shyam Rajagopalan , Infinitus Systems, Inc., Co-Founder and CTO

Sudeep George , iMerit, Vice President of Engineering

Vinesh Sukumar , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Senior Director of Product Management

Additionally, the iMerit ML DataOps Summit will host a virtual expo showcasing data annotation and automation tool providers that are building the future of ML DataOps.

About iMerit

iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content services that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan, Europe, India and the United States. Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are British International Investment, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net .

