Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in Boston, MA. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on November 3, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. (ET).

The conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

CONTACT:

Brian Klock


(716) 842-5138    

M&T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-the-bancanalysts-association-of-boston-conference-301660480.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.