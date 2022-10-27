Bechtel celebrates its suppliers and contractors

Forty-two partners honored at Bechtel's annual Global Supplier Awards

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced the recipients of its 2022 Global Supplier Awards. The annual event recognizes business partners that have supported Bechtel's projects across the globe.

"Strong supplier relationships are essential to our work and the resilience of our supply chain. At Bechtel, we are proud to partner with companies who share our values and our mission," said Tarek Amine, Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Each recipient of Bechtel's Global Supplier Awards is a business that has provided outstanding materials and service to our projects around the world and is critical to our ability to innovate and deliver for our customers."

This is the first in-person gathering to honor suppliers since the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic showed us how essential supply chains are, and it exposed how fragile they can be, too. The strength and quality of Bechtel's supplier relationships proved crucial when overcoming challenges from the pandemic. The companies honored today persevered, and together, we continued to deliver for our customers at a time when it was most critical.

The 42 companies honored span six different countries, representing Bechtel's reach across many markets including energy; infrastructure; nuclear, security and environmental; mining and metals; equipment, technology, and logistics.

Recipients were evaluated on multiple factors, including overall performance, ability to deliver quality services/supplies on time, ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones, and meeting or exceeding project expectations in aspects of safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance. Importantly, Bechtel's supply chain partners are committed to responsible procurement procedures, continued innovation, and increasing economic opportunities in their communities.

Recipients of Bechtel Global Supplier Awards for 2022:

Al Hashemiah Contracting Co. LLC

American President Lines

API Construction Company

Array Technologies, Inc.

ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd.

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., Inc.

Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped

Coleman Oil Company

Consorcio Combayo La Quinua S.A.C.

IMI CCI

Echeverria Izquierdo Montajes Industriales

Endress+Hauser

Faisal Electro-Mechanical Co. Ltd. (FEMCO)

FM Sylvan, Inc.

Geometrica de Mexico SA de CV

Global Scaffold Construction Services

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company

Holmans USA Corporation

Holston Gases, Inc.

imageOne

Interstate Chemical Company

Jumbo-SAL Alliance

Landstar Agency, Shasko Global Logistics

Naegeli Transportation, Inc.

Near-Cal Corporation

Nova Probst A Joint Venture

P&I Supply Company, Inc.

PGT Trucking, Inc.

PumpTech LLC

Rosenblad Design Group, Inc.

Soc. Transportes LGO Ltda Chile Trucking

Sociedad Comercial e Industrial Mor División Servicios Limitada

Stanley Black & Decker

Stephen Gould Corporation

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Transvac Ejector Solutions

Trinity Contracting Services Co. LLC

Two Rivers Terminal LLC

Ulteig Engineering

Veolia Environmental Solutions and Services

Volvo Construction Equipment

Walter Tosto Spa

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

