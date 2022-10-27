Black Rock Coffee Bar's 2022 Winter Drink Menu is a Surefire Way to Get into the Spirit of the Holiday Season

- The boutique coffee chain's winter menu boasts four yummy festive drinks including its most popular Peppermint Bark White Mocha -

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, will celebrate the winter season with its new lineup of festive drinks that will be available beginning November 1st at all its 100-plus store locations across seven states, including OR, WA, AZ, CA, ID, CO, and TX.

Whether it's hot, iced, or blended, Black Rock Coffee Bar's Winter Wonder drinks feature some returning fan favorites such as creamy eggnog and peppermint bark – but with an infusion of other flavors for extra pizazz.

With this menu, the fast-growing coffee chain aims to provide its customers with various flavorful festive drinks to help get into the holiday spirit. Following is the winter lineup:

Peppermint Bark White Mocha – This refreshing and spirit-lifting drink is an absolute fan favorite during the winter season. Black Rock Coffee Bar baristas mix a delicious rich peppermint bark sauce with white chocolate, and espresso. For a finishing holiday touch, it is topped with whip cream and colorful holiday sprinkles.

Caramel Nog Latte – For eggnog lovers who value seasonal traditions, Black Rock Coffee Bar has the drink to satisfy the palate - the Caramel Nog Latte. This holiday drink consists of a combination of eggnog with the addition of caramel and espresso for an extra kick of flavor.

Christmas Cookie Cold Brew – Cookies are another popular staple during the winter holidays. Black Rock Coffee Bar baristas can create a yummy cold brew that tastes like a cookie by adding chocolate macadamia nut and topping it with a sweet vanilla cold foam and holiday sprinkles.

Orange Marmalade FUELÒ – For customers who want to stay fueled during the holidays, Black Rock Coffee Bar has created a refreshing drink from its FUEL energy drink brand - the Orange Marmalade FUEL. Combining a special blend of almond, vanilla and orange, this tasty holiday energy drink is sure to help check lists twice.

Each drink price will vary depending on modifications to the original receipt including alternative milks, additional flavors or additional shots.

Guided by its three principles - coffee, community and connection, the popular coffee chain was founded in Oregon and is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves. The boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Most recently, Inc. Magazine ranked Black Rock Coffee Bar No. 837th on its 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

